Mavericks’ Tim Hardaway Jr. still No. 1 favorite to win NBA Sixth Man of the Year
Dallas Mavericks guard Tim Hardaway Jr. remains the odds-on favorite (+375) to win NBA Sixth Man of the Year this 2023-24 season.
According to the BetOnline sportsbook, the 11-year veteran has better odds of winning than Immanuel Quickley (+450), Austin Reaves (+450), Cole Anthony (+600), and Malik Monk (+800).
Through 17 games off the bench this season, Hardaway is averaging 16.8 points, 3.4 rebounds, 1.6 assists, and 27.5 minutes per game.
The 6-foot-5 guard is shooting 42% from the floor, 38.4% outside the arc, and 89.2% at the foul line. Hardaway’s free throw percentage is his highest since 2015-16 with the Atlanta Hawks.
2023-24 NBA Sixth Man of the Year Odds: Tim Hardaway Jr. Tops List
|
NBA Player
|
Odds
|
Play
|Tim Hardaway Jr.
|+375
|Immanuel Quickley
|+450
|Austin Reaves
|+450
|Cole Anthony
|+600
|Malik Monk
|+800
|Bogdan Bogdanovic
|+2000
|Cam Thomas
|+2000
|Russell Westbrook
|+2000
|Chris Paul
|+2500
|Caris LeVert
|+2500
|Lonnie Walker IV
|+4000
|Malcolm Brogdon
|+5000
|Norman Powell
|+5000
|Eric Gordon
|+5000
|Bobby Portis
|+6600
|Duncan Robinson
|+6600
|Naz Reid
|+7500
|Jonathan Kuminga
|+8000
|Buddy Hield
|+8000
Hardaway, 31, leads the NBA in turnover percentage (5.4%). The Mavericks guard also ranks 17th in free throw percentage (89.2%) and 11th in 3-pointers (58) and 3-point attempts (151).
The 2013-14 All-Rookie member has logged seven games this season with zero turnovers. Hardaway made 45 starts in 71 games last season. He finished his 10th career season with 27 zero-turnover games.
In Dallas’ 130-117 win over the Washington Wizards on Nov. 15, the Michigan product recorded a season-high 31 points, four rebounds, and three assists in 27 minutes off the bench.
Hardaway is making $17.89 million this season with Dallas and is slated to earn $16.19 million in 2024-25. This is part of the four-year, $75 million contract he signed in August 2021.
NBA sportsbooks show the Mavericks with 10th-shortest odds to win this season’s championship. Oddsmakers are giving better odds to the Los Angeles Lakers, Los Angeles Clippers, and Minnesota Timberwolves.
