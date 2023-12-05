Dallas Mavericks guard Tim Hardaway Jr. remains the odds-on favorite (+375) to win NBA Sixth Man of the Year this 2023-24 season.

According to the BetOnline sportsbook, the 11-year veteran has better odds of winning than Immanuel Quickley (+450), Austin Reaves (+450), Cole Anthony (+600), and Malik Monk (+800).

Through 17 games off the bench this season, Hardaway is averaging 16.8 points, 3.4 rebounds, 1.6 assists, and 27.5 minutes per game.

The 6-foot-5 guard is shooting 42% from the floor, 38.4% outside the arc, and 89.2% at the foul line. Hardaway’s free throw percentage is his highest since 2015-16 with the Atlanta Hawks.

NBA Player Odds Play Tim Hardaway Jr. +375 Immanuel Quickley +450 Austin Reaves +450 Cole Anthony +600 Malik Monk +800 Bogdan Bogdanovic +2000 Cam Thomas +2000 Russell Westbrook +2000 Chris Paul +2500 Caris LeVert +2500 Lonnie Walker IV +4000 Malcolm Brogdon +5000 Norman Powell +5000 Eric Gordon +5000 Bobby Portis +6600 Duncan Robinson +6600 Naz Reid +7500 Jonathan Kuminga +8000 Buddy Hield +8000

Hardaway, 31, leads the NBA in turnover percentage (5.4%). The Mavericks guard also ranks 17th in free throw percentage (89.2%) and 11th in 3-pointers (58) and 3-point attempts (151).

The 2013-14 All-Rookie member has logged seven games this season with zero turnovers. Hardaway made 45 starts in 71 games last season. He finished his 10th career season with 27 zero-turnover games.

In Dallas’ 130-117 win over the Washington Wizards on Nov. 15, the Michigan product recorded a season-high 31 points, four rebounds, and three assists in 27 minutes off the bench.

Hardaway is making $17.89 million this season with Dallas and is slated to earn $16.19 million in 2024-25. This is part of the four-year, $75 million contract he signed in August 2021.

NBA sportsbooks show the Mavericks with 10th-shortest odds to win this season’s championship. Oddsmakers are giving better odds to the Los Angeles Lakers, Los Angeles Clippers, and Minnesota Timberwolves.