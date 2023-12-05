Home » news » Mavericks Tim Hardaway Jr Still No 1 Favorite To Win Nba Sixth Man Of The Year

Main Page

Mavericks’ Tim Hardaway Jr. still No. 1 favorite to win NBA Sixth Man of the Year

James Foglio profile picture
LinkedIn
Sports Editor
Updated 3 hours ago on • 2 min read
Disclosure
We sometimes use affiliate links in our content, when clicking on those we might receive a commission – at no extra cost to you. By using this website you agree to our terms and conditions and privacy policy.
Dallas Mavericks Tim Hardaway Jr. still No. 1 favorite to win NBA Sixth Man of the Year
USA Today Network

Dallas Mavericks guard Tim Hardaway Jr. remains the odds-on favorite (+375) to win NBA Sixth Man of the Year this 2023-24 season.

According to the BetOnline sportsbook, the 11-year veteran has better odds of winning than Immanuel Quickley (+450), Austin Reaves (+450), Cole Anthony (+600), and Malik Monk (+800).

Through 17 games off the bench this season, Hardaway is averaging 16.8 points, 3.4 rebounds, 1.6 assists, and 27.5 minutes per game.

The 6-foot-5 guard is shooting 42% from the floor, 38.4% outside the arc, and 89.2% at the foul line. Hardaway’s free throw percentage is his highest since 2015-16 with the Atlanta Hawks.

2023-24 NBA Sixth Man of the Year Odds: Tim Hardaway Jr. Tops List

NBA Player

Odds

Play
Tim Hardaway Jr. +375 Dallas Mavericks Tim Hardaway Jr. still No. 1 favorite to win NBA Sixth Man of the Year
Immanuel Quickley +450 Dallas Mavericks Tim Hardaway Jr. still No. 1 favorite to win NBA Sixth Man of the Year
Austin Reaves +450 Dallas Mavericks Tim Hardaway Jr. still No. 1 favorite to win NBA Sixth Man of the Year
Cole Anthony +600 Dallas Mavericks Tim Hardaway Jr. still No. 1 favorite to win NBA Sixth Man of the Year
Malik Monk +800 Dallas Mavericks Tim Hardaway Jr. still No. 1 favorite to win NBA Sixth Man of the Year
Bogdan Bogdanovic +2000 Dallas Mavericks Tim Hardaway Jr. still No. 1 favorite to win NBA Sixth Man of the Year
Cam Thomas +2000 Dallas Mavericks Tim Hardaway Jr. still No. 1 favorite to win NBA Sixth Man of the Year
Russell Westbrook +2000 Dallas Mavericks Tim Hardaway Jr. still No. 1 favorite to win NBA Sixth Man of the Year
Chris Paul +2500 Dallas Mavericks Tim Hardaway Jr. still No. 1 favorite to win NBA Sixth Man of the Year
Caris LeVert +2500 Dallas Mavericks Tim Hardaway Jr. still No. 1 favorite to win NBA Sixth Man of the Year
Lonnie Walker IV +4000 Dallas Mavericks Tim Hardaway Jr. still No. 1 favorite to win NBA Sixth Man of the Year
Malcolm Brogdon +5000 Dallas Mavericks Tim Hardaway Jr. still No. 1 favorite to win NBA Sixth Man of the Year
Norman Powell +5000 NBA Championship Odds For 2023-24 Season Boston Celtics, Denver Nuggets Tied With Best Odds
Eric Gordon +5000 NBA Championship Odds For 2023-24 Season Boston Celtics, Denver Nuggets Tied With Best Odds
Bobby Portis +6600 NBA Championship Odds For 2023-24 Season Boston Celtics, Denver Nuggets Tied With Best Odds
Duncan Robinson +6600 Championship
Naz Reid +7500 Championship
Jonathan Kuminga +8000 NBA Championship Odds 2023 Playoffs: Celtics Drop Below Lakers, 76ers Favorite
Buddy Hield +8000 NBA Championship Odds 2023 Playoffs: Celtics Drop Below Lakers, 76ers Favorite

Hardaway, 31, leads the NBA in turnover percentage (5.4%). The Mavericks guard also ranks 17th in free throw percentage (89.2%) and 11th in 3-pointers (58) and 3-point attempts (151).

The 2013-14 All-Rookie member has logged seven games this season with zero turnovers. Hardaway made 45 starts in 71 games last season. He finished his 10th career season with 27 zero-turnover games.

In Dallas’ 130-117 win over the Washington Wizards on Nov. 15, the Michigan product recorded a season-high 31 points, four rebounds, and three assists in 27 minutes off the bench.

Hardaway is making $17.89 million this season with Dallas and is slated to earn $16.19 million in 2024-25. This is part of the four-year, $75 million contract he signed in August 2021.

NBA sportsbooks show the Mavericks with 10th-shortest odds to win this season’s championship. Oddsmakers are giving better odds to the Los Angeles Lakers, Los Angeles Clippers, and Minnesota Timberwolves.

James Foglio profile picture

James is a Basketball Insiders contributor. He earned his bachelor's degree in English and Creative Writing at Southern New Hampshire University. James enjoys watching sports and helping gamblers win money.

Trending Now