Mavs star Kyrie Irving is amazed over NBA’s ability to ‘market the brand internationally’

Both the Mavericks and Timberwolves landed in Abu Dhabi this week and are ready to play their first of two offseason matches this Thursday in the Middle East. Yesterday, both squads talked to the press after their final practice workouts and most were impressed by the NBA’s ability to market itself around the world.

Kyrie Irving was probably the most excited about being in the capital of the United Arab Emirates, showing plenty of admiration for the league’s faculty to brand the NBA internationally.

“The experience in Abu Dhabi, and especially the desert yesterday, has been incredible — more beautiful than the pictures could ever make it out to be. I’m really enjoying myself,” he said. “It’s amazing to see how (the) NBA has been able to market the brand internationally and turn the game into something (people) from all over the world … can strive to be a part of. The love of the game connects all of us.”

Mavs guard Kyrie Irving is LOCKED IN ahead of today's preseason matchup against the Timberwolves in Abu Dhabi 🔒 (via @NBA)pic.twitter.com/rwCbCY1nco — ClutchPoints (@ClutchPoints) October 5, 2023

This second edition of the NBA Abu Dhabi Games 2023 will witness the caliber of stars like Luka Doncic, Rudy Gobert, Anthony Edwards, and Kyrie himself, which will be coached by Jason Kidd and Chris Finch, the respective coaches of Dallas and Minnesota.

According to Edwards, he’s excited to have returned to Abu Dhabi, as he’d recently been there concentrated with Team USA before last month’s FIBA World Cup competition. The Wolves guard said that playing such a strong team like the Mavs is the perfect opportunity to strengthen his squad’s chemistry.

“It is great coming back to Abu Dhabi and showing our game here. It’s an incredible experience, and I am super happy for the city to have us play here. During my last visit, I saw the excitement of our fans, and this time as well we got to put on a show for them especially,” Anthony said about the games following last year’s inaugural event between Atlanta and Milwaukee.

Edwards guarantees that the Wolves won’t be taking this preseason games lightly, as they prepare two face Dallas twice in the next three days

Just as the Timberwolves finished their last practice before this Thursday’s first tuneup contest against the Mavericks, rising star Anthony Edwards assures that they are taking these games ‘super seriously’.

“We don’t take the preseason games lightly. We want to come out and figure out the chemistry between the two teams. It is super important, and we take this super seriously,” he expressed.

As for French star Rudy Gobert, he admitted that winning or losing isn’t as important now, as they are trying to perfect the best on-court formula before the start of the 2023/24 NBA campaign.

“It’s my first time in Abu Dhabi and playing at the Etihad Arena … and it has been pretty busy but quite fun at the same time,” the big man shared. “Winning or losing doesn’t matter as of now, but the way we approach those games and the focus we are going to have on the details are important.”