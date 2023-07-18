Miles Bridges accepted a one-year, $7.92 million qualifying offer from the Charlotte Hornets earlier this month and recently met with Hornets general manager Mitch Kupchak to apologize for the “pain and embarrassment” he caused the NBA community.

Bridges was arrested in June 2022 for a felony domestic violence charge involving his wife, Mychelle Johnson, and two of their children. “I apologize to everybody for the pain and embarrassment I caused everyone but especially my family,” Bridges said.

“This year away, I used it to prioritize just going to therapy and becoming the best person I can be. You know, someone that my family and everybody here can be proud of. I want to thank the Hornets organization and the NBA for giving me a second chance.”

According to multiple NBA betting sites, the Charlotte Hornets hold 30th ranked odds to win next season’s championship in 2024. Some sportsbooks are showing better odds for the Brooklyn Nets, Chicago Bulls, and Indiana Pacers.



“A lot of people don’t get a second chance, and I want to use this second chance just to prove to everybody that I’m the same kid that you drafted five years ago,” Miles Bridges added. “I’m just happy to be back, and I can’t wait to get this year started. … I’d like to just be around the community more and helping out a lot more.”

Furthermore, Bridges went without signing a contract with an NBA team last offseason after his four-year, $16.32 million rookie scale contract expired. The Hornets forward was accused of assaulting his then-girlfriend in front of their two children last May. After his arrest, he was released on a $130,000 bond.

Miles Bridges thanks the Charlotte Hornets and NBA for giving him a second chance after domestic violence incident, to miss first 10 games of the 2023-24 season as part of his 30-game suspension

Los Angeles County District Attorney George Gascon’s office filed three felony charges against Bridges, who pleaded not guilty to all three, the following month. On Nov. 3, 2022, Bridges pleaded no contest to a felony domestic violence charge of injuring Johnson and was sentenced to three years of probation without jail time.