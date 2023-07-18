Bridges, 25, cannot be traded until Dec. 15, 2023, based on his current contract. However, the fourth-year wing has veto power over any trade this season. His 2023-24 base salary and cap hit is a projected $7,921,301.
Additionally, Bridges was selected 12th overall by the Los Angeles Clippers in the 2018 NBA Draft out of Michigan State. He was then immediately traded to the Hornets. Besides struggling to balance his personal life with his NBA career, the forward was on his way to receiving a big payday with the Hornets prior to his domestic violence case.
I asked #Hornets GM Mitch Kupchak, who mentioned the NBA conducted an investigation, if the team did their own, and/or if they spoke to the alleged victim or any domestic violence groups in making their decision to bring Miles Bridges back. pic.twitter.com/wY00Xqw52N
— Nick Carboni (@NickCarboniWCNC) July 18, 2023
In 80 starts with the Hornets in the 2021-22 season, Bridges averaged career highs of 20.2 points, 3.8 assists, and 35.5 minutes per game while shooting 49.1% from the field and 33.1% outside the arc. He finished 15th in points (1,613), 19th in defensive rebounds (469), and second in minutes played (2,837).
Moreover, in Charlotte’s 97-87 win over the New York Knicks on Jan. 17, 2022, the forward scored a career-high 38 points and grabbed 12 rebounds in 39 minutes as a starter. Not to mention, he shot 14-of-20 (70%) from the floor and knocked down five 3-pointers.
In April 2023, the NBA issued Bridges a 30-game suspension without pay after the league completed its own investigation. He served 20 games at the tail end of the 2022-23 season. The Michigan native will now miss the first 10 games of the 2023-24 season with the Hornets.
