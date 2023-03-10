Home » news » Milwaukees Brook Lopez Had A Career High 9 Blocks Vs The Nets Last Night The Most By Bucks Player Since Larry Allen In 2012

Milwaukee’s Brook Lopez had a career-high 9 blocks vs the Nets last night, the most by Bucks player since Larry Allen in 2012

With a 118-113 win vs the Brooklyn Nets last night, Milwaukee has improved to 48-18 so far this season. The Bucks have won 21 of their last 23 games and have been taking the league by storm. Giannis Antetokounmpo was out last night, but Brook Lopez stepped up and had an outstanding game for Milwaukee. He had a career-high 9 blocks and that is the most by a Bucks player since Larry Allen back in 2012. 

Lopez nearly had a triple-double against his former team last night and he carried the Bucks defensively throughout the entire game. His nine blocks are the most by a player in the league since Rudy Gobert in 2021. He ninth block was the biggest of the night and it essentially won Milwaukee the game.

Wisconsin Sports Betting sites have Bucks at (+400) to win the Finals this season.

Brook Lopez nearly had a triple-double last night as he recorded a career-high 9 blocks

In 36 minutes played in Milwaukee’s win vs Brooklyn, Lopez had 24/10/3 along with 9 blocks in what was almost an incredible triple-double. He currently has the second-lowest odds to win DPOY this season, but would have to have a strong last month of the regular season to jump Memphis’ Jarren Jackson Jr.

Lopez is currently third in the league with (2.5) blocks per game and is behind Nic Claxton (2.6) and Jarren Jackson Jr. (3.2). His (2.5) blocks per game are a career-high for him and has had over (2.0) blocks four times in his career as a season average.

He was also one block shy of recording just the seventh triple-double in the last decade with blocks. Defense is what Milwaukee’s brand of basketball is built on and Lopez plays a pivotal role in that system. When the Bucks traded for Lopez in 2018 they were not expecting to get the defensive intensity that he currently brings to the team.

In his previous 10 seasons before joining the Bucks in 2018-19, Lopez was not considered as one of the top two-way big men in the league. However, the Bucks have developed him into a defensive stopper and he’s bought into the system which won them an NBA title in 2021.

Zach Wolpin is an NBA expert and has been betting on the league for over three years now. Wolpin has been a fan of the NBA and has been watching for a decade and a half. He covers the latest news and stories surrounding the league daily. His passion is life is watching sports and being able to share his passion for sports through his writing. He has written about the NBA and other sports leagues through various media outlets over the years. like https://sircharlesincharge.com/, https://gmenhq.com/, and https://www.tapinto.net/towns/south-plainfield/. Before he became an NBA News Writer, Wolpin attended Montclair State University where he graduated in 2021. He studied Sports Media and Writing while in school.

