With a 118-113 win vs the Brooklyn Nets last night, Milwaukee has improved to 48-18 so far this season. The Bucks have won 21 of their last 23 games and have been taking the league by storm. Giannis Antetokounmpo was out last night, but Brook Lopez stepped up and had an outstanding game for Milwaukee. He had a career-high 9 blocks and that is the most by a Bucks player since Larry Allen back in 2012.

Lopez nearly had a triple-double against his former team last night and he carried the Bucks defensively throughout the entire game. His nine blocks are the most by a player in the league since Rudy Gobert in 2021. He ninth block was the biggest of the night and it essentially won Milwaukee the game.

Wisconsin Sports Betting sites have Bucks at (+400) to win the Finals this season.

Brook Lopez had 9 blocks tonight, the most by a Bucks player since Larry Sanders had 10 on Nov. 30, 2012. pic.twitter.com/BSWo7zCWHT — NBA History (@NBAHistory) March 10, 2023

In 36 minutes played in Milwaukee’s win vs Brooklyn, Lopez had 24/10/3 along with 9 blocks in what was almost an incredible triple-double. He currently has the second-lowest odds to win DPOY this season, but would have to have a strong last month of the regular season to jump Memphis’ Jarren Jackson Jr.

Lopez is currently third in the league with (2.5) blocks per game and is behind Nic Claxton (2.6) and Jarren Jackson Jr. (3.2). His (2.5) blocks per game are a career-high for him and has had over (2.0) blocks four times in his career as a season average.

Brook Lopez nearly had a triple-double in the @Bucks win… With blocks 🤯 24 PTS | 10 REB | 9 BLK (career-high) pic.twitter.com/nQbMVb7q44 — NBA (@NBA) March 10, 2023

He was also one block shy of recording just the seventh triple-double in the last decade with blocks. Defense is what Milwaukee’s brand of basketball is built on and Lopez plays a pivotal role in that system. When the Bucks traded for Lopez in 2018 they were not expecting to get the defensive intensity that he currently brings to the team.

In his previous 10 seasons before joining the Bucks in 2018-19, Lopez was not considered as one of the top two-way big men in the league. However, the Bucks have developed him into a defensive stopper and he’s bought into the system which won them an NBA title in 2021.