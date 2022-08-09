Mojave King signs with G League Ignite after two seasons in NBL

Mojave King has agreed to sign with the NBA G League Ignite after playing two seasons in the National Basketball League (NBL). In 2019, the 6’5″ guard played for BA Centre of Excellence in the NBL1. This was for semi-professional basketball.

While playing for Queensland South at the Australian Under-18 Championship, the guard averaged 26.6 points per game. Months later, at the NBA Academy Games in Atlanta, Georgia, King averaged 19.2 points per game.

At the Australian Institute of Sport (AIS), King turned down multiple offers from Arizona, Baylor, Oregon and Virginia to play for the Cairns Taipans of the NBL. He signed with the basketball club at the age of 17.

After two seasons as a Next Star in the NBL, Mojave King will join the G-League Ignite in the US#NBL23 pic.twitter.com/7EI9bCFWwd — NBL News (@NBL_News) August 8, 2022

Of course, this was part of the league’s Next Stars program for shaping professional basketball prospects.

In the 2020-21 season, the Dunedin, New Zealand, native averaged 6.2 points and 2.4 rebounds per game with Cairns Taipans. Through 30 games played, the guard also averaged 38.7% shooting from the field and 33% from 3-point range.

Then, on July 14, 2021, the guard was transferred to the Adelaide 36ers. This was part of his second and final year of his Next Stars contract.

While with the 36ers, in 26 games played, King averaged 3.7 points and 1.1 rebounds per game. Not to mention, he shot 37.4% from the floor and 34.8% from downtown.

Mojave King will be tested with the G League Ignite

Furthermore, earlier in April, King signed a contract with the Southland Sharks. According to the schedule, the 2022-23 NBL season begins on October 1, 2022. And the season will end on February 5, 2023. This interferes with the G League schedule.

The start date for the 2022-23 NBA G League season is unknown. However, per multiple sources, next season will begin in either late October or early November.

Last year, the 2021-22 NBA G League season began on November 5, 2021, and ended on April 2, 2022.

Moreover, Australian-born forward/guard Dyson Daniels played for the G League Ignite last season. He was selected eighth overall by the New Orleans Pelicans in the 2022 NBA Draft.

Other known Ignite stars include MarJon Beauchamp, Jonathan Kuminga and Jalen Green. Including Daniels, all of these players are now in the NBA.

Per the signings list, King is the sixth player to commit to the G League Ignite. He joins Scoot Henderson, Efe Abogidi, Leonard Miller, Sidy Cissoko and Shareef O’Neal.

In the 2021-22 NBA G League season, the Ignite finished 7-7 (.500) and ranked fourth overall in the standings. To read other news stories related to Mojave King or the G League Ignite, go to the main page.