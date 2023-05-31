Ron Holland rejects Arkansas, joins NBA G League Ignite

Ron Holland is the No. 2-ranked senior in the Class of 2023, and instead of committing to the University of Arkansas, the 6-foot-8, 195-pound forward has decided to join the NBA G League Ignite.

“This process was not easy,” Holland told ESPN. “At times it was scary because at times I had no idea where I would be. The G League will help me reach my potential as a basketball player and prepare me for the NBA.”

“To have a long career I need to prepare my body and improve my skills as I continue to try to win games,” Ron Holland continued. “They have a program to help develop my body and my game.

“I know I have to work on being a more consistent shooter, along with my footwork and ball handling, so I can score in space on the perimeter against a set defender.”

Ron Holland turns down Arkansas and other NCAA teams to join NBA G League Ignite, head coach Jason Hart

As a five-star recruit, Holland had received other offers from Kentucky, Memphis, and Texas. Longhorns’ fans thought Texas would be a sure thing. Nonetheless, he requested a release from his National Letter of Intent on Apr. 28. Not to mention, Holland grew up in Duncanville, Texas, and attended Duncanville High School.

During his sophomore season, the forward averaged 13.8 points and 10.1 rebounds per game, leading the Panthers to back-to-back Texas Class 6A state championships. In his junior season, he led Duncanville to a 35-1 record and a third straight state championship while averaging 15.9 points, 7.9 boards, 2.9 assists, and 2.0 steals per game.

Furthermore, during his 2022-23 senior season, Holland was selected to play in the 2023 McDonald’s All-American Game and Nike Hoop Summit. The top-three prospect recorded 11 points and six rebounds at the McDonald’s game and 15 points, nine boards, and five assists at the Hoop Summit.

More importantly, Holland was already interested in playing for the Ignite because of his relationship with head coach Jason Hart. “When I spoke with head coach Jason Hart, we were on the same page,” Holland said.

“He knew that winning was important to me, but he also understands that I am willing to work hard to earn everything.” Ron Holland is the second 2023 standout to sign with the G League Ignite, joining senior Matas Buzelis.

