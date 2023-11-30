After eight seasons of playing in the NBA, Darvin Ham decided it was time to try his hand at coaching. He started out as a G-League assistant in 2008, rising up the ranks until he eventually earned his first head coaching gig with the Los Angeles Lakers in 2022. Nowadays, he’s trying to help LeBron James win one more title before the game’s greatest player hangs it up for good.

But how much does Ham make? In this post, we discuss Ham’s contract, his net worth, his coaching record, and more.

Darvin Ham Contract And Salary

In 2022, Ham agreed to a four-year deal with the Lakers to become the 28th coach in franchise history. The amount of the contract was not publicly disclosed. However, we can use some outside context to estimate how much Ham is making.

Ham is a first time head coach who also has playing experience. This is similar to guys like Chauncey Billups and Adrian Griffin. Billups is making two million dollars a year. Meanwhile, Griffin is said to be making four million per season. Unless Ham is getting a raise for being in a larger market, it is safe to assume that his salary is also somewhere in that range.

Darvin Ham Playing Career Earnings

As we mentioned earlier, Ham spent eight seasons in the NBA, playing for six different teams during that time. Ham was even on the 2003-04 Detroit Pistons team that beat the Lakers in the NBA Finals.

According to HoopsHype, Ham earned roughly 6.9 million dollars during his playing days. When you adjust that figure for inflation, that equates to about 11.9 million dollars today.

Darvin Ham Net Worth

Ham’s net worth is estimated to be around five million dollars. A good chunk of that probably comes from Ham’s playing days. And the rest likely comes from his time as an NBA coach.

After spending three years at the G-League level, Ham got his first assistant coaching job with the Lakers. He proceeded to spend the next 11 years in that position with the Lakers, Atlanta Hawks, and Milwaukee Bucks before landing his current role with the Lakers.

Darvin Ham Head Coaching Record

Being that this is his first go-around as a head coach, Ham doesn’t have many games coached under his belt (duh). As of this point, in 101 career games, Griffin holds a record of 54-47 (win percentage of 53.5%).

In the playoffs, Ham holds a record of 8-8 (50%).

Darvin Ham Wife

Ham is married to Deneitra Ham. The couple first met when they were both attending Texas Tech. They have two sons together: Donovan and Dominic. Ham also has a child from a previous relationship: Darvin Ham Jr. Ham Jr. actually played collegiate ball and is currently a G-League assistant coach for the Cleveland Charge.

Ham’s mother, Wilmer Jones-Ham, was the first female mayor in Saginaw, Michigan – serving from 2001 to 2005.