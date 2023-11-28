Once upon a time, Chauncey Billups was the lead floor general for the beloved mid-2000s Detroit Pistons. In fact, it was Billups who took home Finals MVP in 2004 when the Pistons won it all. Now that his playing days are behind him, Billups is on to coaching. Billups is currently in the middle of his third season as a head coach with the Portland Trail Blazers.

But how much does this player-turned-coach make? In this post, we discuss Billups’ contract, his net worth, his coaching record, and more.

Chauncey Billups Contract And Salary

Billups is in the third year of a five-year deal with the Blazers (the final year is a team option). According to Salary Swish’s database, Billups’ contract is a 5-year, 10-million dollar deal. So, he is making about two million dollars annually.

That figure is on the lower side, even for first-time head coaches. For instance, Adrian Griffin (a first-time head coach) is making four million dollars annually on his deal with the Milwaukee Bucks.

Chauncey Billups Playing Career Earnings

As we mentioned, Billups had a long and prosperous playoff career spanning nearly two decades with seven different NBA teams. And as a multiple-time All-NBA guard and Finals MVP, Billups made himself quite a bit of money during that time.

According to HoopsHype, Billups made about 106.2 million dollars during his playing days. When adjusted for inflation, that is the equivalent of 159.2 million dollars today.

Chauncey Billups Net Worth

According to the website Celebrity Net Worth, Billups’ net worth is roughly 45 million dollars. He’s only been a coach for four years (three with Portland and one with the Los Angeles Clippers). So, it is safe to assume that most of this wealth came from his time as an NBA player.

Chauncey Billups Head Coaching Record

In 181 regular season games, Billups has a record of 65-116 (win percentage of 35.9%). Those marks don’t put him too high up the all-time head coaching leaderboards. As it stands, Billups is 189th all-time in regular season wins and 235th all-time in win percentage.

Billups has never been the head coach of a playoff game.

Chauncey Billups Wife

Billups is married to Piper Billups. The couple has been married since 2001. They met each other in high school. Billups and his wife have three daughters: Cydney, Ciara, and Cenaiya.