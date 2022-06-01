Home » news » Nba Draft 2022 Betting Odds Have Jabari Smith As Number 1 Pick

NBA Draft 2022: Betting Odds have Jabari Smith as Number 1 Pick

NBA Draft 2022 Betting Odds have Jabari Smith as Number 1 Pick
The NBA Draft 2022 is taking place on Thursday, June 23 at 8 p.m. ET, and oddsmakers are expecting the Magic to select Jabari Smith first overall. The betting odds are convincing. Of course, this was the Magic’s fourth lottery win and first No. 1 selection since 2004. With the first pick, the Magic selected Dwight Howard in 2004.

For those interested in watching, this year’s draft will air live on ESPN. Another option is downloading the ESPN app. BetOnline odds, NBA Draft 2022 betting odds and predictions are available below. Other NBA betting picks and sports betting content is on the main page.

NBA Draft 2022 Betting Odds | First Overall Pick Odds

Leading into the NBA Draft 2022, Auburn forward Jabari Smith has the best odds (-250) of being selected first overall. In a total of 34 games played with the Tigers in the 2021-22 season, Smith averaged 16.9 points, 7.4 rebounds and two assists per game. According to the Recruiting Services Consensus Index (RSCI), he ranked fourth in the nation in 2021.

Of course, first-round projections are not always accurate. Gonzaga center Chet Holmgren possesses +190 odds of earning the first overall selection in this year’s draft. Holmgren averaged 14.1 points, 9.9 rebounds and 1.9 assists in 32 games played in the 2021-22 season. The Minneapolis-born player ranked first on the RSCI list in 2021. Other NBA Draft 2022 betting odds, news and predictions are on the main page.

Player Odds
NBA Draft 2022 Prediction and Best Bets — Pick Jabari Smith (-250) at BetOnline

Furthermore, Jabari Smith is 6’10” and weighs 220 lbs. He is a distant cousin of Kwame Brown, who the Wizards selected first overall in the 2001 NBA Draft. In his freshman season at Auburn, Smith received several honors, such as consensus second-team All-American, NABC Freshman of the Year and first-team All-SEC.

Not to mention, the forward was named to the SEC All-Freshman Team. His best college performance was displayed on Feb. 16, when Auburn defeated Vanderbilt 94-80 at home. Smith amassed a season-high 31 points in 28 minutes played. Also, he ranked third in defensive rebounds (220) in the SEC.

To add to the statistics above, Smith ranked fourth in the SEC for made 3-point field goals (79). Additionally, Smith won a gold medal at the 2019 FIBA Under-16 Americas Championship in Brazil. Needless to say, NBA scouts have been watching this player for years. For all the reasons listed above, Jabari Smith is the best bet to earn the No. 1 selection. The Magic will take him.

Other Sportsbooks have Jabari Smith as the No. 1 Pick

After checking out the updated 2022 NBA Draft odds at MyBookie, Jabari Smith has -429 odds of being selected first overall by the Magic. Chet Holmgren has +208 odds in second place, followed by Paolo Banchero at +980 in third. Moreover, DraftKings Sportsbook has Smith as the top favorite as well.

With DraftKings Sportsbook, Jabari Smith has -330 odds of earning the No. 1 pick in this year’s draft. Likewise, Chet Holmgren ranks second, possessing +300 odds. Then, Paolo Banchero is next at +1500. Oddsmakers across the board agree.

Next, BetUS has Smith at No. 1 with -225 odds. The table also shows Holmgren with +175 odds. And Banchero rounds out the top 3 at +800. As of right now, Bovada oddsmakers have yet to release their No. 1 pick betting odds for this year’s draft.

Though, based on the available data shown above, the odds would have to be similar. Other NBA Draft 2022 betting odds, predictions and best bets are on the main page.

