On Thursday, the NBA Finals begins; free 2022 NBA Finals props, odds, predictions and best NBA Finals prop bets for the Celtics vs Warriors series are available here. The tip-off time for Game 1 is 9 p.m. ET. The contest will air live on ABC. For those interested, YouTube TV, fuboTV and DirecTV Stream offer free trials for streaming.

BetOnline odds, NBA Finals props and best NBA Finals prop bets for the Celtics-Warriors series are featured below. During this series, the lines and prop bet odds will differ from one sportsbook to another. Other NBA betting picks and sports betting content is on the main page.

2022 NBA Finals Props | Best NBA Finals Prop Bets

Heading into the 2022 NBA Finals, our betting analysts have selected the best NBA Finals prop bets for the Celtics vs Warriors series. Along with the Warriors winning Game 1, will Stephen Curry score at least 25 points? Besides Jayson Tatum, can Al Horford close out his performance with a double-double in Game 1?

Not to mention, will Andrew Wiggins amass at least one steal on Thursday night? Read the predictions below. Other NBA player props, predictions, odds and betting picks are on the main page.

Best NBA Bets Today, June 2 — Stephen Curry to have 25+ points and Warriors win Game 1 (-118)

To kick off our best NBA Finals prop bets, Warriors guard Stephen Curry is averaging 25.9 points, 4.9 rebounds and 6.2 assists per game this postseason. Needless to say, fans are expecting the two-time MVP to carry his team to victory in Game 1 versus the Celtics. Curry’s scoring stats for each individual game of the Western Conference Finals are shown below.

Game 1 : 7-for-16 (43.8%); 21 points

: 7-for-16 (43.8%); 21 points Game 2 : 11-for-21 (52.4%); 32 points

: 11-for-21 (52.4%); 32 points Game 3 : 10-for-20 (50%); 31 points

: 10-for-20 (50%); 31 points Game 4 : 7-for-16 (43.8%); 20 points

: 7-for-16 (43.8%); 20 points Game 5: 5-for-17 (29.4%); 15 points

Additionally, the eight-time All-Star is averaging at least 25 points per game in the playoffs. Of course, in the first regular season meeting on Dec. 17, the guard put up 30 points against the Celtics in 35 minutes of action. In the second head-to-head regular season matchup on Mar. 16, Curry scored only three points at Chase Center before sustaining an ankle injury. He only played 14 minutes.

Therefore, when healthy, the guard is capable of dominating the court while playing at home. On the other hand, he sustained an injury the last time he played against Marcus Smart. All things considered, take this bet. Yes, Curry will score at least 25 points in Game 1, and the Warriors will beat the Celtics. In fact, Golden State is a 3.5-point favorite at home over Boston.

NBA Player Prop Bets Today, June 2 — Al Horford to record a double-double in Game 1 (+175)

Next, Celtics center Al Horford is averaging 11.9 points, 9.6 rebounds and 3.5 assists per game in the 2022 NBA Playoffs. Just as one would expect, he is close to averaging both double-digit points and rebounds this postseason. Check out Horford’s stats for each game of the Eastern Conference Finals against the Heat.

Game 2 : 10 points, three rebounds and three assists.

: 10 points, three rebounds and three assists. Game 3 : 20 points, 14 rebounds and three assists.

: 20 points, 14 rebounds and three assists. Game 4 : Five points, 13 rebounds and three assists.

: Five points, 13 rebounds and three assists. Game 5 : 16 points, seven rebounds and five assists.

: 16 points, seven rebounds and five assists. Game 6 : Three points, nine rebounds and five assists.

: Three points, nine rebounds and five assists. Game 7: Five points, 14 rebounds and three assists.

Equally important, while the center’s conference finals stats show only one double-double, Horford has the best odds of finishing with double-digit points and rebounds on Thursday night. In the Dec. 21 contest versus the Warriors, Horford didn’t play. Then, in the Mar. 16 rematch at Chase Center, the five-time All-Star amassed six points and five rebounds.

Furthermore, bettors will likely skip over this NBA player prop bet, considering Horford is unpredictable. Plus, Warriors center Kevon Looney could outplay him in Game 1. Having said all of this, it’s still a possible outcome. The 15th-year veteran finished with a double-double in his first three games of the conference semifinals against the Bucks. Meanwhile, the Wiggins’ prop bet might be more appealing to bettors down below.

Best NBA Player Props Today, June 2 — Andrew Wiggins to earn at least one steal in Game 1 (-223)

Lastly, Warriors forward Andrew Wiggins is averaging 0.8 steals per game in the 2022 NBA Playoffs. Before placing a bet, study this player. Notwithstanding his stats when facing certain teams, he ranks fourth on the Warriors for steals earned per game. But he’s still a terrific defensive player. Wiggins’ steal stats for each game of the Western Conference Finals are posted below.

Game 1 : One steal

: One steal Game 2 : One steal

: One steal Game 3 : Zero steals

: Zero steals Game 4 : Zero steals

: Zero steals Game 5: One steal

Moreover, the forward accumulated one steal against the Celtics on Dec. 17. However, Wiggins was absent for the second meeting on Mar. 16. If the eighth-year player can earn at least one steal at TD Garden during a regular season contest, there is a good chance he’ll finish with one at home in Game 1 of the 2022 NBA Finals. In summary, the odds are in his favor; take this bet. Other Celtics vs Warriors bets are on the main page.

