Draymond Green says Celtics fans are more obnoxious than Cavaliers fans

Golden State Warriors forward Draymond Green faced the Cleveland Cavaliers in four consecutive NBA Finals series. On “The Draymond Green Show,” the four-time All-Star expressed his opinion on the Celtics fanbase: “They’re loud. They’re pretty loud. They’re very loud. A little obnoxious. But Cleveland fans used to be obnoxious, too.” From 2015 to 2018, the Warriors faced the Cavaliers in the NBA Finals.

Of course, Golden State won three of those four series over Cleveland. Regarding Celtics fans, Green stated: “Now, I think these people, they take the cake. I think, going away, they take the cake. But yeah, it’s loud. I mean, you’re trying to win a championship. It should be loud. The fans should be into it. And so I respect it, and after the series I’ll appreciate it.”

However, Green made these comments on his show because he respects the Celtics organization and their fans. He used the word ‘obnoxious’ due to Boston’s competitive nature. The fans love their teams. Not to mention, this explains why sportswriters refer to the city as “Titletown.”

The New England Patriots have won six super bowls, the Boston Bruins have won six Stanley Cup Finals and the Boston Red Sox possess nine World Series titles. Needless to say, success breeds envy, arrogance and annoyance. The people of Beantown and Golden Gate City are probably well aware of this.

Draymond Green understands gamesmanship | Will the Celtics win their 18th championship?

Furthermore, Celtics fans are desperate to see their team win an 18th championship. After watching the Lakers tie their record for most championships in the 2020 NBA Finals, Celtics fans have felt vulnerable and insecure — but in a good way. Excluding this season’s appearance, the C’s have not played in the NBA Finals since losing in seven games to the Lakers in 2010. And they have not won a title since 2008.

Moreover, when the Celtics won their 17th championship in 2008, Doc Rivers was coaching Paul Pierce, Kevin Garnett, Ray Allen and Rajon Rondo. Now, Jayson Tatum, Jaylen Brown, Marcus Smart and Al Horford are fighting to win their first title together. Can the C’s defeat the Dubs in six to seven games? Yes, they can.

The Celtics are 7-0 following a loss in the 2022 NBA Playoffs. Additionally, the Warriors are seeking to win their seventh championship. For Game 5 of the 2022 NBA Finals, the Celtics are four-point underdogs against the Warriors at Chase Center. The tip-off time for Game 5 is 9 p.m. ET. The contest can be watched live on ABC.

