2022 NBA Finals Game 6 Picks, Predictions, Best Bets, Odds and Injuries

On Thursday, the 2022 NBA Finals continues; free NBA Finals Game 6 picks, injuries, predictions, best bets and odds are here for June 16. Our betting analysts at Basketball Insiders have picked the winner of the Warriors vs Celtics Game 6 rematch.

YouTube TV, fuboTV and DirecTV Stream offer free trials for streaming.

Finals Game 6 Picks | 2022 NBA Finals Predictions and Odds

On Thursday, June 16, Game 6 of the NBA Finals can be watched live on ABC at 9 p.m. ET. In Game 1 of the 2022 NBA Finals, the Celtics beat the Warriors 120-108 at Chase Center. Then, Golden State bounced back in Game 2, winning 107-88 at home over Boston. Of course, in Game 3, the Celtics won 116-100 at TD Garden.

Next, Golden State defeated Boston 107-97 on the road in Game 4. On Monday, the Dubs won 104-94 at Chase Center in Game 5. Now, the Celtics are 3.5-point favorites over the Warriors at TD Garden for Game 6. Per ESPN’s Basketball Power Index, Boston has a 68.4% chance of winning Game 6.

2022 NBA Finals — Warriors vs Celtics Injuries — Game 6 Injury Report

Golden State Warriors Injuries: SF Andre Iguodala (probable) | SF Otto Porter Jr. (probable) | C James Wiseman (out for the season)

Boston Celtics Injuries: C Robert Williams III (probable)

Best NBA Bets: Free Warriors vs Celtics Pick — Celtics -3.5 (-115)

Entering Game 6, the Warriors are in the best spot to win their seventh NBA championship. For the first time this series, Golden State now has a one-game series lead over Boston. In the Warriors’ 104-94 win over the Celtics in Game 5, Andrew Wiggins closed out his performance with a double-double. He earned 26 points and 13 rebounds in 43 minutes played.

As for the Celtics, they have to win out in order to earn their 18th title. If the C’s win Game 6 on Thursday night, they will have to travel back to Chase Center for Game 7. Bettors are not expecting the Dubs to drop two straight games. The Warriors haven’t lost two consecutive contests in the playoffs since their 2019 NBA Finals defeat against the Raptors. Can Boston at least push this series to a Game 7? Continue scrolling to find out.

Warriors vs Celtics Betting Trends | NBA Finals Game 6 Predictions and Bets

Equally important, for 2022 NBA Finals betting trends, the Warriors are 4-1 ATS in their past five games played on a Thursday. On the other hand, the Celtics are 2-6 ATS in their last eight contests played in June. Other Warriors vs Celtics betting trends for Game 6 are available below.

Golden State Warriors Betting Trends

The Warriors are 8-3 SU in their previous 11 games played.

Next, Golden State is 2-6 ATS in its last eight road contests.

And the total has gone under in eight of the Dubs’ past 12 road matchups versus the C’s.

Boston Celtics Betting Trends

Also, the total has gone under in six of the Celtics’ last nine games played.

Not to mention, the total has gone under in 14 of Boston’s past 18 meetings against Golden State.

The C’s are 6-3 ATS in their previous nine head-to-head contests versus Pacific Division opponents.

Warriors vs Celtics Predictions | 2022 NBA Finals Game 6 Picks and Bets

Moving on to the point spread consensus for Game 6, approximately 56% of gamblers are expecting the Warriors to cover the spread at TD Garden. Additionally, 69% of bettors are counting on the total going over 209.5. After their disappointing effort in Game 5, the Celtics dropped to 7-1 following a loss this postseason. But they still have home court advantage for Game 6. Having said that, the team must avoid a third straight loss to stay alive in this series.

Needless to say, the C’s have to play with the same intensity they did in games 1 and 3. Otherwise, the Dubs will celebrate their seventh championship at TD Garden. That would be an ugly sight for Celtics fans. In the end, pick the Celtics to win at home, they will cover the spread and the total will go over 209.5. More 2022 NBA Finals Game 6 picks, best bets, injuries, odds and predictions are on the main page.

