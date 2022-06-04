2022 NBA Finals Game 2 Picks, Best Bets, Predictions, Injuries and Odds

On Sunday, the 2022 NBA Finals continues; free Game 2 picks, predictions, best bets and odds are here for June 5. Our betting experts at Basketball Insiders have selected the winner of the Celtics vs Warriors Game 2 rematch.

BetOnline odds and free NBA Finals odds are available below. YouTube TV, fuboTV and DirecTV Stream offer free trials for streaming. All three services have ABC. More NBA betting picks and sports betting content is on the main page.

Best Game 2 Picks | 2022 NBA Finals Predictions and Odds

On Sunday, June 5, Game 2 of the 2022 NBA Finals can be watched live on ABC. The contest airs live at 8 p.m. ET. In Game 1, the Celtics bested the Warriors 120-108 at Chase Center. For Game 2, Golden State is a four-point favorite over Boston at home.

According to ESPN’s Basketball Power Index, the C’s have a 57.9% chance of upsetting the Dubs again on Sunday. Boston is on fire right now. The team went on a 17-0 fourth quarter run in Game 1. For a reminder, study the injury reports prior to placing bets.

2022 NBA Finals — Celtics vs Warriors Injuries — Game 2 Injury Report

Boston Celtics Injuries: No reported injuries

Golden State Warriors Injuries: SG Gary Payton Jr. (probable) | C James Wiseman (out for the season)

Best NBA Bets: Free Celtics vs Warriors Pick — Warriors -4 (-110)

Moreover, the Celtics surprised several bettors on Thursday night. The Celtics won by 14 points on the road. Leading into Game 1, ESPN’s Basketball Power Index gave the Celtics a 60.5% chance of beating the Warriors. Plus, the Warriors are now 21-3 in Game 1 playoff appearances during the Steve Kerr era.

Furthermore, in the Celtics’ 120-108 win over the Warriors at Chase Center in Game 1, they outscored them 40-16 in the fourth quarter. Al Horford led Boston in scoring with 26 points. Jayson Tatum closed out his outing with one more playoff double-double.

The guard accumulated 12 points and 13 assists in 42 minutes played. Not to mention, Boston shot 21-for-41 (51.2%) from downtown, while Golden State finished 19-for-45 (42.2%) from beyond the arc. The C’s have won five consecutive road games against the Dubs.

Celtics vs Warriors Betting Trends | NBA Finals Game 2 Predictions

Additionally, regarding 2022 NBA Finals betting trends, the total has gone over in five of the Celtics’ last seven contests played in June. Not to mention, the total has gone over in 11 of the Warriors’ previous 16 games when playing as the favorite. More Celtics vs Warriors betting trends for Game 2 are featured below.

Boston Celtics Betting Trends

First off, the Celtics are 4-1 ATS in their past five contests.

Next, Boston is 5-0-1 ATS in its last six matchups versus Golden State.

The C’s are 13-1 ATS in their previous 14 road meetings against the Dubs.

Golden State Warriors Betting Trends

On the other hand, the Warriors are 5-2 ATS in their last seven games played.

And Golden State is 11-1 SU in its previous 12 home contests.

Finally, the total has gone over in four of the Warriors’ past five games.

Celtics vs Warriors Prediction | 2022 NBA Finals Game 2 Picks

Moving on to the point spread consensus for Game 2, approximately 70% of gamblers are expecting the Warriors to cover the spread at Chase Center. Pertaining to the point total consensus, about 72% of bettors are hoping the total will go over 215.5. NBA fans are trusting Golden State to bounce back against Boston in Sunday night’s game.

The last time Stephen Curry and the Warriors lost two straight playoff games was during the 2019 NBA Finals against the Raptors. Of course, Golden State went on to lose that series in six games.

Equally important, Gary Payton II missed Game 1, but he is now listed as probable for Game 2. Payton II averaged 6.1 points, 3.0 rebounds and 1.3 assists per game this postseason prior to fracturing his elbow.

In short, pick the Warriors to win, they will cover the spread and the total will go over 215.5. Other 2022 NBA Finals predictions, best bets, odds and Game 2 picks are on the main page.

