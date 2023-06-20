College Basketball
NBA Draft: Jazz Working To Move Up For Specific Prospect
The Utah Jaz Have Their Draft Sights Set on a Particular Prospect
The Utah Jazz are actively seeking to move up in the upcoming NBA draft as they have their sights set on a specific player. According to Yahoo’s Jake Fischer, the Jazz are targeting Anthony Black, a 6-foot-7 freshman wing out of Arkansas. Black, known for his strong passing ability and defensive skills, was named to the SEC All-Freshman team. His athleticism also drew attention as he was highly recruited as a football player.
The Jazz reportedly Love Anthony Black
The Jazz currently hold the ninth and sixteenth picks in the first round of the draft but believe that Black may not be available by the time they make their selection at No. 9. They are reportedly concerned that the Washington Wizards, who hold the eighth pick, have an interest in Black as a potential replacement for Bradley Beal. To secure their desired player, Utah has made offers to the Indiana Pacers, who hold the seventh pick, but they are also wary of the Orlando Magic, who hold the sixth pick and reportedly gave Ausar Thompson a draft promise.
Hoping to Entice The Pistons
In their pursuit of a higher pick, the Jazz have engaged in discussions with the Detroit Pistons, who selected Jaden Ivey, a similar-sized athletic shooting guard, in the lottery last year. Utah is prepared to offer either the ninth or sixteenth pick, as well as the twenty-eighth pick acquired from the Philadelphia 76ers. Additionally, they are reportedly open to trading Collin Sexton, who has three years and $54.5 million remaining on his contract.
The Jazz are hopeful that Detroit will either have a strong interest in Sexton or only a mild interest in Black. If the Pistons have multiple prospects they are considering at the fifth pick, they might be willing to take a gamble and believe that their preferred player will still be available at No. 9. However, given Detroit’s current roster, which already features seven former first-round picks aged 22 and younger, they may not be actively seeking to add two or three more rookies.
While the outcome of the top of the lottery remains uncertain outside of the first three picks, the Jazz appear to be certain about their target player and are actively exploring options to secure him in the draft.
