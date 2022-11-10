NBA Executives Hearing Shai Gilgeous-Alexander ‘Frustrated With The Losing’

The Oklahoma City Thunder are 4-7 to start the 2022-23 season and have lost four games in a row. It’s been a strange start for the Thunder as they lost their first three games in a row, followed that up with four straight wins, and have since then lost four in a row. They sit in last place in the Northwest Division and one of their star players is starting to become frustrated.

OKC PG Shai Gilgeous-Alexander has tried to quiet the rumors of his frustration with the Thunder and they won’t seem to go away. He is “frustrated with the losing” and that’s not what you want to hear from your best player on the team. One can only stand so many losses before tensions start to build.

“You keep hearing that Shai is frustrated with the losing, and so I think that’s the Toronto thing that we’ve all heard about with their interest in Shai this summer,” – NBA Executive on Shai Gilgeous-Alexander (Via @sam_amick https://t.co/uRZHc6yN36) pic.twitter.com/4SFWzsVwYM — NBACentral (@TheNBACentral) November 10, 2022

Gilgeous-Alexander ‘frustrated with the losing’ in OKC

Reporters have said that the Toronto Raptors have interest in the 24 year old Toronto native. These same rumors first appeared over the summer, but Shai was quick to silence those rumors and stay loyal to his team.

“I know what I signed up for when I signed a 5 year extension… and I don’t think we’re gonna be losing for much longer.” – Shai Gilgeous-Alexander “I believe in this team.” – Shai Gilgeous-Alexander

This season SGA averages (31.6) points, (4.5) rebounds, (5.6) assists, (1.9) steals, and (1.5) blocks per game. He is the catalyst of his team and has led them in scoring in all 10 games he’s played this season. SGA has also led the team in assists in six of those 10 games.

It would take a massive package of trades and prospects to pry SGA away from the Thunder. He’s a centerpiece of their franchise right now and they need him for the time being. Raptors GM Masai Ujiri has never traded multiple first round picks or even made a deal with Thunder GM Sam Presti in his career. It’s most likely that SGA stays in OKC.