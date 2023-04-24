After a Game 4 loss to the Knicks last night, Cleveland has their most important game of the season coming up on Wednesday. The Cavs are down 3-1 as the series shifts back to Cleveland for Game 5. A loss will end their season, but NBA Executives say that the Cavs already have offseason plans lined up. They say the Cavs could be interested in trading for Brooklyn’s Royce O’Neale or Dorian Finney-Smith.

Cleveland was one of two teams this offseason that did not make a single move at the trade deadline. They wanted to keep their roster intact for the rest of the year and see how the playoffs shape out. Right now they find themselves down 3-1 and they need a win this Wednesday to keep the series alive.

The Cavs are reportedly ready to test the trade waters this offseason for some 3-and-D help

Two massive moves at the trade deadline left the Brooklyn Nets with a surplus of wing players. Three of their five starters for the final third of the season were all forwards. The Nets could afford to lose one or two of these wing players for the right pieces or picks in exchange. At the top of the list for the Cavaliers and other teams are Royce O’Neale and Dorian Finney-Smith.

O’Neale has one more year left on his contract with the Nets and Finney-Smith is signed with the team until 2025-26. Michael Scotto of HoopsHype has reported that NBA Executives believe that Brooklyn could break up the surplus of wing players they have this offseason.

The Cavs still have a few holes to fill in their roster with depth players. O’Neale and Finney-Smith for those roles and could even be potential starters with the Cavs as well. Expect the Brooklyn Nets to be active with trades this summer.