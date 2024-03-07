Not too long ago, the Knicks were the talk of this NBA season. Back at the start of 2024, they conquered nine-straight matches from January 17 to February 1, and even clinched the Eastern Conference’s second spot only behind the mighty Celtics.

However, after a recent string of injuries, the New York squad have been free falling down the standings. The Manhattan club has now lost nine of out their last 13 contests.

Boston icon Paul Pierce recently spoke about the Knicks’ reality on his podcast show with Kevin Garnett, and compared the team to something fake on social media. “The Knicks are like an Instagram model,” he told the Wolves legend.

Paul Pierce isn't buying the New York Knicks, calling them an "Instagram model" https://t.co/PhNHiCYho9 — Fox News Sports (@FoxNewsSports_) March 7, 2024

Paul’s comparison tried to explain how the team looks like a big deal from afar, but in person you feel as if you’d just be “catfished”. Now the roster is desperate for Julius Randle, OG Anunoby and Jalen Brunson to recover and get back on the floor as soon as possible.

“I be on Instagram, and I be like, ‘Damn, she fine.’ Then you catch them in person and you’re like … ‘This you?’ It’s too many filters,” Pierce insisted, to what Garnett replied: “It’s two different things — reality versus digital? So, what am I watching on TV then?”

Even though the Knicks’ injury list is supposed to wind down in the next couple of weeks, with recoveries roaming close by, the former Boston star predicted a first-round exit. “An Instagram model. They got that Fashion Nova on,” he shared with laughs.

New York currently possesses the fifth seed in their conference, but are only a half-game away from earning a play-in position. The Manhattan team are 36-26.

Julius Randle, OG Anunoby take ‘next step’ in recovery in first road trip with Knicks

According to Knicks coach Tom Thibodeau, he labeled his injured roster’s situation as heading into “the next step” of their recoveries. Julius Randle, OG Anunoby and Mitchell Robinson all travelled with the team to Cleveland.

Despite none of them being able to play, it was the first time they all went on the road with the New York squad since suffering their health issues. “It’s the next step now that they’re doing more on the court,” the tactician revealed.

While the first two might return to the court this weekend, Robinson still needs some time to recover. “He’s making really good progress,” Thibodeau explained. “So we’re hopeful that it’ll be soon.”

“I think we’re hopeful he’ll be fine. But you wanna make sure that medically the doctors feel good about it; he feels good about it,” he added. “And then once that happens — and he’s doing just about everything. He’s taken some light contact but nothing with a player yet. So that’ll be the next step.”