The Philadelphia 76ers have made the postseason six years in a row, but have not made it farther than the second round. James Harden played his first playoff series with the Sixers last season and they lost in six games to the Miami Heat. Right now they have a 2-0 series lead vs a Nets team that they have the chance to sweep. NBA insiders have reported that Harden’s future with the 76ers is “very unclear” and a possible reunion with Houston has been reported for months now.

ESPN insider Adrian Wojnarowski reported that reported back on Christmas Day 2022 that James Harden was interested in a potential reunion. The ten-time all-star denied those claims and Sixers President of Basketball Operations, Daryl Morey said the rumors simply did not make any sense.

Decisions won’t be made until their season has ended. They want to make a run past the second round and reach the ECF for the first time since 2000-01.

Rockets 'Very Much In Play' For James Harden, 'Future Is Very Unclear In Philadelphia' https://t.co/D8f59CZOnE — RealGM (@RealGM) April 20, 2023

Could James Harden really leave the 76ers this offseason for the Houston Rockets?

On a recent episode of his podcast ‘The Woj Pod‘, Adrain Wojnarowski reported rekindled the flame to the reports of James Harden’s future with the Philadelphia 76ers. The rumors on Harden heading back to the Rockets this offseason died down after the New Year, but Woj is getting the conversation starting again. He had this to say about Harden and his looming off-season decision.

“James Harden’s future is very unclear in Philadelphia,”… “Houston is very much in play for him. And I think a lot may depend on [whether] they make a run and win and it’s easy to pay him long-term big money, or he just wants to be in Houston. Win or lose he goes, or it’s dependent on the team’s success.” – Adrian Wojnarowski

This past offseason, Harden signed a two-year deal with the Sixers, but he has a $35 million player option for next season if he stays with the team. He is making $33 million this season and the success of the 76ers could keep Harden around. Woj says that the belief around the league is that he will decline the player option for next season to weigh his options over the summer.