Home » news » Nba Insiders Have Said That Portland Has Been Aggressive On The Trade Market Ahead Of The 2023 Nba Draft

Main Page

NBA insiders have said that Portland has been aggressive on the trade market ahead of the 2023 NBA Draft

Zach Wolpin profile picture
LinkedIn Twitter Instagram
Sports Editor
Updated 29 mins ago on • 2 min read
Disclosure
We sometimes use affiliate links in our content, when clicking on those we might receive a commission – at no extra cost to you. By using this website you agree to our terms and conditions and privacy policy.
Anfernee Simons pic

This offseason, the ongoing saga of Damian Lillard is going to continue as his future is undetermined yet. Portland currently owns the #3 pick in the 2023 NBA Draft and they have a variety of options at hand. They could keep the pick and use whoever they draft to build alongside Lillard. On the other hand, the Blazers could trade the #3 pick and get win-now talent for Lillard. NBA insiders say that Portland has been aggressive on the trade market. 

Portland has a number of options at hand and the franchise needs to decide what they want to do with their future. There’s no rush with the 2023 NBA Draft taking place next Thursday. The Trail Blazers could be patient and wait to see if teams start offering bigger trade packages closer to the draft.

According to ESPN’s Brian Windhorst, all signs point to the Blazers wanting to keep Damian Lillard this offseason.

All signs point to the Trail Blazers keeping Damian Lillard on the roster for next season

Brian Windhorst said he’s not sure how accurate his information is, but he knows the Blazers are being extremely aggressive. Additionally, NBA insider Marc Stein said the Blazers have a preferred trade package in mind if they were to strike a deal.

The Blazers are willing to trade Anfernee Simons and their #3 overall pick for a win-now talent. Damian Lillard has been vocal that he doesn’t want to be a part of another rebuild. He only wants to stay with Portland if they can acquire some talent to put around him for next season.

Anfernee Simons averaged (21.1) points per game last season on (.377) percent shooting from deep. By no means is that low production, but Portland is in the market for a more established star. The Blazers likely want a player that’s had postseason success in some way shape or form. It’s up to the front office to get the talent that Lillard wants to be a competitive team next season.

Zach Wolpin profile picture

Zach Wolpin is an NBA expert and has been betting on the league for over three years now. Wolpin has been a fan of the NBA and has been watching for a decade and a half. He covers the latest news and stories surrounding the league daily. His passion is life is watching sports and being able to share his passion for sports through his writing. He has written about the NBA and other sports leagues through various media outlets over the years. like https://sircharlesincharge.com/, https://gmenhq.com/, and https://www.tapinto.net/towns/south-plainfield/. Before he became an NBA News Writer, Wolpin attended Montclair State University where he graduated in 2021. He studied Sports Media and Writing while in school.

Trending Now