NBA insiders say that Miami’s Gabe Vincent is expected to have a ‘significant market’ this offseason as an unrestricted free agent

The Miami Heat have one of the most unique rosters in the NBA. More than half (8-15) of their players are undrafted and that includes Gabe Vincent. He’s moved into a starting role for the Heat this postseason and has been playing rather well. That is why NBA insiders say that Miami’s Gabe Vincent is expected to have a ‘significant market’ this offseason. 

Back in the 2021-22 season, Vincent signed a two-year, $3.4 million contract. He’s set to become an unrestricted free agent this offseason and could draw a big market. Vincent is going to get the payday that he rightfully deserves, The 26-year-old is worth well more than the $3.4 million he’s earned over the last two seasons.

If Miami continues to make a deep playoff run, that is only more money in Vincnet’s pockets. The Heat and the Celtics will meet tomorrow night at 8:30 pm EST for Game 1 of the Western Conference Finals.

Gabe Vincent is expected to have a “significant market” this offseason

Over his last four games, Gabe Vincent is only averaging (5.2) points per game, but his defense has shined this postseason. Vincent has picked up the opposing teams starting on the defensive end and is guarding all 94 feet. In their first-round series, Vincent did his best job to slow down Jrue Holiday. Next round his matchup was New York’s Jalen Brunson and he was relentless all series.

Head coach Eric Spoelstra credits Vincent for his intensity on that end of the floor. He called him a “ball hawk” and said Vincent has reinvented himself into an elite defender in the NBA. Spoelstra doesn’t have the PG full-court pressing on every defensive set, but he has the confidence in him to do it whenever it’s needed.

Vincent’s youth and stamina have allowed the Heat to play veteran PG Kyle Lowry in a complementary role. The 26-year-old PG starts for the Heat, but Lowry is still averaging (25.5) minutes per game in the 2023 postseason. He’s averaging (10.1) points, (3.0) rebounds, (4.0) assists, and (1.1) steals.

