Home » news » Nba On Tnt Crew All Unanimously Think Jaylen Brown Is An All Star Reserve

Main Page

NBA On TNT Crew All Unanimously Think Jaylen Brown Is An All-Star Reserve

Updated 5 mins ago on
2 min read
Zach Wolpin profile picture
LinkedIn Twitter
Disclosure
We sometimes use affiliate links in our content, when clicking on those we might receive a commission – at no extra cost to you. By using this website you agree to our terms and conditions and privacy policy.
Jaylen Brown pic
Join our Telegram channel for our exclusive free betting tips, picks and offers.

The all-star starters for the 72nd annual all-star game were announced last night and many across the league thought their were some players snubbed. Anthony Davis and Shai Gilgeous-Alexander were both deserving of being starters, but did not get the nod. On top of that many think Joel Embiid or Jaylen Brown should have been starters for the East. Regardless, the NBA on TNT crew all unanimously said that Brown is an all-star reserve this year. 

Brown and the Boston Celtics own the best record in the NBA at 35-15 and it’s been another dominant season for him. With his all-star selection likely be announced on 2/2, this will be the second of his career and two within a three year span. He’s taken that leap the Celtics needed him to and the hard work is paying off.

Massachusetts Sports Betting sites have the Celtics at (+400) to win the Finals this season.

NBA on TNT crew all think Jaylen Brown is an all-star this season

Getting the starting spots for guards in the East over Brown were Donovan Mitchell from the Cavs and Kyrie Irving from the Nets. For the 2022-23 season, Brown is averaging (26.9) points, (7.1) rebounds, (3.2) assists, and (1.1) blocks per game. He’s enjoying a career-high season in points and rebounds per game along with his field-goal percentage.

Through all the good for Brown there is some bad too. Last night in OT vs the Knicks, he had a chance to tie the game with two free throws and he uncharacteristically missed them both. He’s also having a career-high in free-throw percentage and couldn’t sink the two he needed the most. However, he’s been rock solid most other night’s for the Celtics and is well deserving of earning his second career all-star selection.

His Boston teammate Jayson Tatum was selected as an all-star starter for the East this season. The all-star game will take place on Sunday, February 19 at 8:00pm. A new twist has been added this season. Captains LeBron James and Giannis Antentokoumnpo will be selecting their teams in a live pre-game segment shortly before the game starts.

Join our Telegram channel for our exclusive free betting tips, picks and offers.
Zach Wolpin profile picture

Zach Wolpin is an NBA expert and has been betting on the league for over three years now. Wolpin has been a fan of the NBA and has been watching for a decade and a half. He covers the latest news and stories surrounding the league daily. His passion is life is watching sports and being able to share his passion for sports through his writing. He has written about the NBA and other sports leagues through various media outlets over the years. like https://sircharlesincharge.com/, https://gmenhq.com/, and https://www.tapinto.net/towns/south-plainfield/. Before he became an NBA News Writer, Wolpin attended Montclair State University where he graduated in 2021. He studied Sports Media and Writing while in school.

Trending Now