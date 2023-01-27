NBA On TNT Crew All Unanimously Think Jaylen Brown Is An All-Star Reserve

The all-star starters for the 72nd annual all-star game were announced last night and many across the league thought their were some players snubbed. Anthony Davis and Shai Gilgeous-Alexander were both deserving of being starters, but did not get the nod. On top of that many think Joel Embiid or Jaylen Brown should have been starters for the East. Regardless, the NBA on TNT crew all unanimously said that Brown is an all-star reserve this year.

Brown and the Boston Celtics own the best record in the NBA at 35-15 and it’s been another dominant season for him. With his all-star selection likely be announced on 2/2, this will be the second of his career and two within a three year span. He’s taken that leap the Celtics needed him to and the hard work is paying off.

Massachusetts Sports Betting sites have the Celtics at (+400) to win the Finals this season.

Down by one, Jaylen Brown misses both free throws at the end of OT in the Knicks-Celtics game. Boston has lost three in a row. 🎥 @ActionNetworkHQ pic.twitter.com/78QVDMfRvb — The Athletic (@TheAthletic) January 27, 2023

NBA on TNT crew all think Jaylen Brown is an all-star this season

Getting the starting spots for guards in the East over Brown were Donovan Mitchell from the Cavs and Kyrie Irving from the Nets. For the 2022-23 season, Brown is averaging (26.9) points, (7.1) rebounds, (3.2) assists, and (1.1) blocks per game. He’s enjoying a career-high season in points and rebounds per game along with his field-goal percentage.

Through all the good for Brown there is some bad too. Last night in OT vs the Knicks, he had a chance to tie the game with two free throws and he uncharacteristically missed them both. He’s also having a career-high in free-throw percentage and couldn’t sink the two he needed the most. However, he’s been rock solid most other night’s for the Celtics and is well deserving of earning his second career all-star selection.

His Boston teammate Jayson Tatum was selected as an all-star starter for the East this season. The all-star game will take place on Sunday, February 19 at 8:00pm. A new twist has been added this season. Captains LeBron James and Giannis Antentokoumnpo will be selecting their teams in a live pre-game segment shortly before the game starts.