Wednesday nights NBA slate is another heavy hitter full of some of the leaugues best and brightest stars. The 2022-23 season is just a few games in and we’re already seeing some players having early season success.

Tonight’s games features matchup’s like Nets vs Bucks, 76ers vs Raptors, Lakers vs Nuggets and many more. Kevin Durant and Giannis Antetokounmpo will try and lead their team to a win. James Harden and the Sixers are eager to turn the season around before the bad gets worse.

The LA Lakers have started 0-3 and will have a tough game on the road vs the Nuggets who are 2-2. Can Lebron find a way to get his team back on track?

Best NBA Player Prop Bets Tonight

NBA Player Prop #1: Kyrie Irving O 26.5 points @ -113 with BetOnline

The Brooklyn Nets always seem to have some drama going on as the media over analyzes everything that happens. Despite the outside noise, Nets all-star Kyrie Irving always plays at 100 percent and will not let the public phase him.

He’s scored 30 and 37 points in his last two outings and will be looking to do the same vs Milwaukee. The 2016 NBA champ averages 23.1 points per game for his career. Brooklyn were swept by the Bucks in the first-round of the playoffs last season and will look to put their best foot forward tonight.

NBA Player Prop #2: Tyrese Maxey O 23.5 points, rebounds, assists @ -113 with BetOnline

It’s been a slow start to the season for the Sixers, but Tyrese Maxey is still playing at an extremely high level like he was last season. The prop for Maxey is over 23.5 points, rebounds, and assists. He’s done this in half of his games this season.

Philadelphia is playing Toronto tonight and Maxey has a favorable matchup. He could find himself one on one against Fred VanVleet who’s a smaller guard that Maxey could take advantage of. This season he’s averaging 17.3 points, 2.0 rebounds, and 2.8 assists.

NBA Player Prop #3: Nikola Jokic O 7.5 assists @ -157 with BetOnline

The Nuggets best player is far and away Nikola Jokic. He and the team have jumped out to a 2-2 start to the season. Back-to-back MVP awards speak to the level of dominance that Jokic can play with.

Prop number three is for Jokic to have over 7.5 assists for the game on Wednesday. He’s had over 7.5 assists in three of his four games this season. The Lakers do play a suffocating brand of defense, but Jokic will look to counter that with his flashy passes and overall athleticism.

Brooklyn Nets vs Milwaukee Bucks

Team Moneyline Bookmaker Brooklyn Nets +142 Milwaukee Bucks -162

Philadelphia 76ers vs Toronto Raptors

Team Moneyline Bookmaker Philadelphia 76ers -115 Toronto Raptors -105

LA Lakers vs Denver Nuggets