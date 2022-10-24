NBA
NBA Player Prop Picks Tonight : Tatum Over Points Leads Our NBA Best Bets
The 2022-23 NBA season enters its second week of action, and we have prepared the best player prop picks for tonights big clash between the Boston Celtics and the Chicago Bulls.
Best NBA Player Prop Bets Tonight
- Jayson Tatum over 27.5 points @ -114 with BetOnline
- Jaylen Brown over 23.5 points @ +114 with BetOnline
- Marcus Smart over 1.5 three’s made in match @ -136 with BetOnline
Jayson Tatum over 27.5 points @ -114 with BetOnline
Joe Mazzulla’s Boston Celtics have started the 2022-23 in perfect fashion, going 3-0 ahead of their trip to Chicago to face the Chicago Bulls. They’ve already brushed aside the Philadelphia 76er, Miami Heat, and most recently Orlando Magic.
Jayson Tatum has also started the season extremely well, as he eyes a first MVP award. He leads the rest of the league in scoring 34.7 points per game, all on an outrageous 70% true shooting. He struggled to get going in the NBA finals at the end of last season, in which the Celtics narrowly lost in. However, it has only seemed to push him on to reach new heights so far this campaign.
.@jaytatum0's first three games:
35 PTS vs. PHI
29 PTS vs. MIA
40 PTS vs. ORL
He's LOCKED IN 🔒 pic.twitter.com/ZIBl1IrDgE
— NBA on ESPN (@ESPNNBA) October 23, 2022
Jaylen Brown over 23.5 points @ +114 with BetOnline
Jaylen Brown has been one of the most important players on the Celtics’ roster over the past couple of seasons, and like Tatum – his partner in crime, Brown has had a very good start to the season, averaging 25 points, and 5.3 rebounds.
If JB and JT can play like they have so far this campaign, we could see another high scoring game from both.
Will the birthday boy get some good fortune?
Happy birthday @FCHWPO 🎂☘️🎉 pic.twitter.com/JvZMgSh1rT
— Boston Celtics (@celtics) October 24, 2022
Marcus Smart over 1.5 3’s made in match @ -136 with BetOnline
Marcus Smart hasn’t quite started the season as good as he ended last, however there’s still a lot of value for him hitting 3 pointers.
In the regular season of last campaign, he averaged 1.7 3 pointers, and even stepped up his game in the playoffs and beyond with 2.3 3 pointers.
In 102 possessions, Marcus Smart has only allowed 7 players to score 11 points combined… 🤯
(via @taylorcsnow) pic.twitter.com/zwvOK3ED6x
— Legion Hoops (@LegionHoops) October 22, 2022
