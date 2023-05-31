Jimmy Butler’s journey in the NBA is a testament to his work ethic, his determination to win, and his ability to lead. He is now in his 12th year in the NBA, something many scouts would have said was preposterous in 2011 before the NBA Draft. Drafted as the 30th overall pick in the 2011 NBA Draft, Butler began his career as a benchwarmer, playing limited minutes. However, over the course of his 12-year career, he has established himself as one of the game’s premier players and one of the toughest stars the game has.

Underwhelming Pre-Draft Scouting Reports

Throughout his career, Butler has accumulated an impressive array of accolades, including six All-Star selections, five All-NBA selections, and five All-Defensive Team selections. He is known for his exceptional performance in the postseason, where he has consistently stepped up and delivered clutch performances, leading his team to unimaginable heights.

Butler’s NBA journey can be described as that of an underdog. Even before the draft, there were indications that he possessed the potential to be a special player. Looking back to 2011, during the pre-draft process, Butler participated in the Portsmouth Invitational Tournament, a platform for college seniors to showcase their skills and improve their draft stock. He had no choice but to play in this because he wasn’t really considered a top prospect. Butler stood out during the tournament, leading his team to victory and earning the tournament’s MVP honors, but there was still speculation about his ability to stick on an NBA roster.

Leading up to the draft, ESPN ranked Butler as the 29th-best prospect in his class, projecting him to be selected around the 25th overall pick. While they may not have foreseen his All-Star potential, they acknowledged his intangibles and ability to contribute to winning basketball. Butler’s defensive abilities, in particular, were noted as a strength that would translate well to the NBA.

Positives: Smooth scorer, can score inside and outside, solid rebounder, can be a lockdown defender Negatives: Not a great athlete, lacks great quickness or explosiveness, a bit of a tweener? – ESPN Pre-Draft

Draft Express didn’t give a glowing description of Jimy Butler’s game either.

The Texas native is not a freak athlete, or the type of player you’ll see on an ESPN highlight reel any time soon. He does not have the pedigree of a future NBA All-Star. His physical tools are fairly average, and he still needs to develop certain parts of his skill set, namely his shooting consistency from the beyond the arc, to maximize his value. However, when evaluating a player like Butler, who simply plays winning basketball, has terrific intangibles, and does all of the little things the help his team, it is important to look at what he can do before condemning him for he can’t be. – Draft Express

You Could See Flashes of Greatness in College

Butler’s college career also played a role in his development as a player. After starting at Tyler Junior College, he transferred to Marquette University. Despite not being highly regarded as a prospect, Butler made his mark by displaying clutch tendencies and earning All-Big East Honorable Mention honors in his junior and senior years. In his senior season, Butler helped lead Marquette to the Sweet Sixteen of the NCAA Tournament, when he was clearly the on-court physical and emotional leader. When you watch those highlights, you absolutely see flashes of the Jimmy we know now.

Throughout his career, Butler has defied expectations and proven himself as a top-tier player in the NBA. He has once again led a squad to the NBA Finals, and this time he’s looking to win a championship.