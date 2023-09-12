After all the buzz around Victor Wembanyama resulted in him becoming the 2023 NBA Draft’s No. 1 overall pick, there already seems to be another 7-footer out of France who is turning heads and is projected to make it to the big leagues next year.

NBA scouts and executives recently got a first glimpse of the potential that might be draft-elegible for the league in 2024, as they witnessed a handful of rising stars play during the Perth Wildcats matchups against the G League Ignite this past week.

As the Ingnite won the first contest 124-105, their opposition took revenge with a 127-112 victory this last Friday night.

“It’s a good benchmark to start the draft season, especially with things being so wide open towards the top of the draft,” an NBA scout told the press. “There’s a lot of talent on the court this week and it was good to see the progress in some players.”

Moving on 🆙@PerthWildcats Next Star Alex Sarr has risen to #5 on ESPN's NBA Mock Draft follow two games against the G League Ignite team 📈 All eyes will be on the NBL Blitz this week 👀pic.twitter.com/kNjYWiWQH7 — NBL (@NBL) September 11, 2023

The Ignite squad is one of the most exciting teams in recent history, as they not only sent Scoot Henderson as the No. 2 overall pick this June, they have around seven athletes projected to qualify for the 2024 NBA Draft, with at least three of them expected to make the first round.

While Ron Holland and Matas Buzelis are their two strongest cards, it was Perth’s Sarr who stole the spotlight as he proved to be a versatile center who can shoot, defend and even distribute the ball.

The French youngster ended the first exhibition with 17 points, 7 rebounds and 6 blocks to his name in 29 minutes of play. The big man then came in with even more confidence during the second contest, recording a double-double display with 26 points, 10 rebounds and 6 blocks.

“I just want to show NBA scouts how impactful I can be on the court, on or off the ball,” the seven-foot-one athlete said after the game. “I think my versatility separates me from other bigs in this draft with my rim protection, high motor and shot creation.”

Even his rival players acknowledged how well Sarr defended their attempts, just as well he led Perth’s offensive charges

“He’s a really good player and it’s hard to get shots off around him,” said Buzelis after his team lost the second contest. “I didn’t expect him to step out and guard the perimeter like he did and he just a lot of little things really well.”

It is important to mention that he’s no Wembanyama, at least up to this point, but we can’t help but notice all the similarities between them, both possessing great height and impressive athleticism.

“The NBA is evolving and becoming more positional-less so even at my size, I have to be able to guard every position and feel comfortable with the ball in my hands,” Sarr expressed. “I feel like I’ve always been able to play on the perimeter and it’s nothing new or uncomfortable for me to step outside of the paint and make plays.”

About his way to the top, the rising star explained why he chose to compete in the NBL instead of going through the traditional college journey.

“The professional route just suits me better as a player and has helped me develop my game better,” he said. “The spacing allows me more freedom and versatility, so that’s why I chose to play in the NBL and not college.”