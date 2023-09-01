The Brooklyn Nets are signing free agent center Harry Giles to a one-year contract, his agent Daniel Hazan of Hazan Sports Management announced on Friday. This is reportedly a training camp deal.

Giles, 25, was selected 20th overall by the Portland Trail Blazers in the 2017 NBA Draft out of Duke University.

However, the 6-foot-11 big man was immediately traded to the Sacramento Kings. The North Carolina native spent the entire 2017-18 season rehabbing his knee injuries.

Per a few NBA betting sites, the Brooklyn Nets hold 20th-ranked odds to win next season’s championship in 2024. Check out which sportsbooks are showing better odds for the Cleveland Cavaliers, New York Knicks, and Atlanta Hawks.

Free agent forward Harry Giles III has reached an agreement on a one-year deal with the Brooklyn Nets, his agent Daniel Hazan of @hazansportsmgmt tells @NBAonTNT, @BleacherReport. pic.twitter.com/CAJ3fMwyta — Chris Haynes (@ChrisBHaynes) September 1, 2023



In 58 games off the bench with Sacramento in his rookie 2018-19 season, Harry Giles averaged 7.0 points, 3.8 rebounds, 1.5 assists, and 14.1 minutes per game while shooting 50.3% from the floor and 63.7% at the foul line.

Giles made one start in four outings in the 2018-19 G League season with the Stockton Kings, averaging 22.8 points, 7.3 boards, 3.0 assists, 1.0 block, and 22.8 minutes per game. The Duke product shot 54.4% from the floor and 64.3% at the line as well.

Furthermore, Giles then made 17 starts in 46 appearances with Sacramento in the 2019-20 NBA season, averaging 6.9 points, a career-high 4.1 rebounds, 1.3 assists, and 14.5 minutes per game. Plus, he shot career bests of 55.4% from the field and 77.6% at the free throw line.

Brooklyn Nets sign former Portland Trail Blazers center Harry Giles to a one-year contract; Giles would have pursued a career in dentistry if not for basketball

In Sacramento’s 132-116 loss to the Orlando Magic on August 2, 2020, the center recorded a career-high 23 points, eight boards, and one assist in 20 minutes off the bench. Giles finished 9-of-11 (81.8%) shooting from the floor and 5-of-6 (83.3%) at the line.

On Nov. 22, 2020, Giles signed with the Trail Blazers. In 38 games off the bench with Portland in the 2020-21 season, the big man logged career lows of 2.8 points, 3.5 rebounds, and 9.2 minutes per game while shooting 43.3% from the field and 59.3% at the line, also career lows.

Although Giles went on to sign with the Los Angeles Clippers on Sept. 27, 2021, he was waived a month later. On Oct. 27, the center inked a deal with the Agua Caliente Clippers, Los Angeles’ G League affiliate.

At Harry Giles’ introductory Zoom call with Blazers media in 2020 he said that if he wasn’t playing basketball he’d want to be a dentist because he loves seeing people smile. — Sean Highkin (@highkin) September 1, 2023

On Jan. 23, 2022, he was waived by Agua Caliente after suffering a season-ending injury.

During Harry Giles’ introductory Zoom call with Trail Blazers reporters in 2020, he said that if he wasn’t playing basketball, he’d want to be a dentist because he loves seeing people smile.

His NBA career might have been extended thanks to this Nets signing.

NBA Betting Content You May Like