Nikola Jokic fourth player with 10+ triple-doubles in six different seasons

On Friday night, Nikola Jokic became the fourth player in NBA history to record 10-plus triple-doubles in six different seasons, in the Denver Nuggets’ 121-108 win over the Cleveland Cavaliers.

Jokic joined Oscar Robertson, Magic Johnson, and Russell Westbrook. The four-time All-Star ended his outing with 28 points, 15 rebounds, 10 assists, and two steals in 36 minutes. Also, he shot 10-of-17 (58.8%) from the field and made three 3-pointers.

According to several NBA betting sites, Nikola Jokic is the clear-cut favorite to win MVP this season. Sportsbooks are giving Dallas Mavericks superstar Luka Doncic second-best odds to win the award.

More history for the Joker. Nikola Jokic's 10th triple-double of the season makes him the fourth player ever with 10-plus triple-doubles in 6 different seasons, joining Russell Westbrook, Oscar Robertson and Magic Johnson. pic.twitter.com/byRIVmrME1 — ESPN Stats & Info (@ESPNStatsInfo) January 7, 2023

“Nikola Jokic looks like he’s on the way to potentially a third [straight] MVP,” Cavaliers forward Kevin Love said after the game. Boston Celtics legend Bill Russell won the award three straight times (1961–63).

In fact, Hall of Famer Wilt Chamberlain also accomplished this same feat (1966–68). Moreover, Larry Bird was the last player to win the award in three consecutive seasons (1984–86).

Equally important, Tim Duncan, Steve Nash, LeBron James, Stephen Curry, Giannis Antetokounmpo, and Jokic won the MVP award in back-to-back seasons this century. A total of 15 players in NBA history are multi-time winners. Jokic could become the fourth player to win three consecutive awards.

Through 36 starts this season, the four-time All-NBA member is averaging 25.3 points, 10.8 rebounds, 9.5 assists, and 1.4 steals per game. Not to mention, he’s shooting a career-best 61.3% from the floor and 36.8% outside the arc.

https://t.co/wWGNmWoaNH’s updated MVP Ladder: 1. Nikola Jokic

2. Jayson Tatum

3. Kevin Durant

4. Luka Doncic

5. Giannis Antetokounmpo

6. Joel Embiid

7. Ja Morant / Donovan Mitchell

9. Jaylen Brown

10. Zion Williamson — NBACentral (@TheNBACentral) January 6, 2023

Nikola Jokic ranks sixth on the all-time triple-doubles list with a total of 86. Joker trails Westbrook (197), Robertson (181), Johnson (138), Jason Kidd (107), and James (105). In addition to logging 10 triple-doubles so far this season, the center has added 27 double-doubles to his career total as well.

Furthermore, in the Nuggets’ 141-128 win against the Washington Wizards on Dec. 14, Joker recorded a season-high 43 points, along with 14 boards, eight assists, five steals, and one block in 34 minutes. He finished 17-of-20 (85%) shooting from the field and 9-of-10 (90%) at the foul line.