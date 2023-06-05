Nikola Jokic Net Worth, Salary, & Income After Taxes In 2023

Nikola Jokic has an estimated net worth of $30 million in 2023, a salary of $33,047,803 for the 2022-23 NBA season, and a $24.23 million net income after taxes. His 2023-24 net income after taxes is based on an average salary of $46.9 million from the five-year, $272 million max extension he signed with the Denver Nuggets in July 2022.

Since his 2023-24 salary is $46.9 million, Jokic is paying $17.3 million in federal taxes, $2.06 million in Colorado state taxes, $1.41 million to agent Misko Raznatovic, $1.4 million in jock taxes, and $436,000 in Federal Insurance Contributions Act (FICA) taxes.

Referring to a few NBA betting sites, the Nuggets are the favorites to win the 2023 NBA Finals over the Miami Heat. Some sportsbooks still show Nikola Jokic with the best odds to win Finals MVP.

Nikola Jokic’s income after taxes 🥴 $46.9M: Salary

$17.36M: Federal Tax

$2.06M: Colorado Tax

$1.41M: Agent Fee

$1.4M: Jock Tax

$436k: FICA

$24.23M: Net Income



Even after taxes, Nikola Jokic is still one of the wealthiest players in the NBA. His five-year, $270 million supermax extension is the largest contract in league history.

LeBron James signed a two-year, $97.1 million deal last August, which made him the highest-earning player in NBA history with $532 million in career guaranteed money.

Jokic will earn about $303 million from now through the end of the 2027-28 season. The Nuggets center became eligible for the supermax when he won his first MVP award following the 2020-21 season.

Denver Nuggets center Nikola Jokic Net Worth, Salary, and Income after taxes in 2023

The two-time MVP has a $61.908 million player option for the 2027-28 season. His estimated base salary for the 2023-24 season is $46.9 million. This is based on a projected $134 million salary cap.

Additionally, while Jokic has not yet signed a lifetime endorsement deal, the five-time All-Star has a sportswear deal with Nike, Panini, and Western Union.

2023-24 NBA Season Salary: $46.9 million

Nikola Jokic Net Worth: $30 million

Jokic’s Income After Taxes: $24.23 million

On social media, the eight-year veteran has also advertised for Jelen, a Serbian pale lager founded in 1756. Nikola Jokic has earned almost $1 million in sponsorships alone.

Nikola Jokic’s Salary by NBA Season

NBA Season NBA Team NBA Salary 2015-16 season Denver Nuggets $1,300,000 2016-17 season Denver Nuggets $1,358,500 2017-18 season Denver Nuggets $1,471,382 2018-19 season Denver Nuggets $24,605,181 2019-20 season Denver Nuggets $26,573,595 2020-21 season Denver Nuggets $29,542,010 2021-22 season Denver Nuggets $30,510,423 2022-23 season Denver Nuggets $33,047,803

Moreover, Nikola Jokic has a cap figure of $46.9 million, which makes him the highest-paid Nuggets player. His salary consumes 23.41% of Denver’s total cap.

As the 2022-23 MVP runner-up behind Philadelphia 76ers center Joel Embiid, Jokic has lived up to the hype.

Not to mention, the winning team of the 2023 NBA Finals receives $4,775,940. Of course, the losing team receives $3,164,731. These amounts are divided among team members.

Through 17 starts this postseason, Nikola Jokic is averaging 30.4 points, 12.9 rebounds, 10.1 assists, 1.1 steals, and 39.2 minutes per game. Plus, the five-time All-NBA member is shooting 54.5% from the floor and 46.9% beyond the arc.

