NBA Twitter reacts to Nuggets winning first NBA championship

NBA Twitter users posted mostly positive tweets after watching the Denver Nuggets win their first NBA championship in franchise history. It was the Nuggets’ first title in their 47-year history, but some fans wanted to see the Miami Heat put up more of a fight. Denver won the NBA Finals in only five games.

Nuggets fans were excited to witness Nikola Jokic win his first Finals MVP after finishing second in MVP voting behind Philadelphia 76ers center Joel Embiid. As a result, the eight-year veteran missed out on becoming the first player since Larry Bird (1984-86) to win three straight MVP awards.

However, Jokic ended up swapping a third-straight award for his first ring and Finals MVP. Furthermore, Christian Braun is the fifth player to win a national title and an NBA championship in consecutive years, joining Billy Thompson, Magic Johnson, Henry Bibby and Bill Russell. Braun also won three straight Class 6A state championships in high school.

Congrats to the Joker and the @nuggets on a franchise-first NBA Championship. pic.twitter.com/Bp81FtWFEE — Nike Basketball (@nikebasketball) June 13, 2023

Congrats to the Denver @Nuggets and the remarkable finals MVP Nikola Jokić for bringing home the franchise’s first NBA Championship! — Barack Obama (@BarackObama) June 13, 2023

Aaron Gordon outside with the fans right now celebrating the Nuggets Championship 🐐 pic.twitter.com/wStSb7zHpp — Tedd Buddwell 🏀🏈 (@TedBuddy8) June 13, 2023

THE 47 YEAR WAIT IS… OVAAAAAH!

NUGGETS FANS CAN REST OR DIE IN PEACE! Here’s Jason Kosmicki and Scott Hastings final call of the Nuggets First NBA Championship#NBAFinals #MileHighBasketball #bRINGItIn @Nuggets @BallHog44 pic.twitter.com/RoyBt5tNdS — 92.5 FM – Denver’s Altitude Sports Radio (@AltitudeSR) June 13, 2023

And three high school state championships. Kid doesn’t know what it’s like to lose! — Stephanie Hewitt Bowen (@Stephhewitt1) June 13, 2023

Nuggets fans are just a *little* excited about seeing their team win their first NBA title. pic.twitter.com/cYISNBwhVp — SB Nation (@SBNation) June 13, 2023

The Denver Nuggets went into the playoffs, said to be a historically weak first seed, suspected to fade quickly. Up against the team chosen to win the west (Suns) and then the legends (Lakers). And we ran through everyone 16-4. We didn’t lose a single game by over 10 pts — NuggetsChampionshipSeason (@DrGordonGlazner) June 13, 2023

Fans take to the streets of Denver to celebrate the Nuggets win tonight. Stay safe out there! pic.twitter.com/G5GMcQsaXC — KRDO NewsChannel 13 (@KRDONC13) June 13, 2023

I haven’t been happier for an NBA championship since the Spurs in 2014. Doesn’t match it obviously but I’m just excited to see a squad that was underrated and underappreciated just stick it to everyone and win it all in dominant fashion. Congrats Nuggets & Nuggets Fans! — Ty Jäger (@TheTyJager) June 13, 2023