Main Page
NBA Twitter reacts to Nuggets winning first NBA championship
NBA Twitter users posted mostly positive tweets after watching the Denver Nuggets win their first NBA championship in franchise history. It was the Nuggets’ first title in their 47-year history, but some fans wanted to see the Miami Heat put up more of a fight. Denver won the NBA Finals in only five games.
NBA Twitter reactions to the Denver Nuggets winning their first championship in their 47-year history
Nuggets fans were excited to witness Nikola Jokic win his first Finals MVP after finishing second in MVP voting behind Philadelphia 76ers center Joel Embiid. As a result, the eight-year veteran missed out on becoming the first player since Larry Bird (1984-86) to win three straight MVP awards.
However, Jokic ended up swapping a third-straight award for his first ring and Finals MVP. Furthermore, Christian Braun is the fifth player to win a national title and an NBA championship in consecutive years, joining Billy Thompson, Magic Johnson, Henry Bibby and Bill Russell. Braun also won three straight Class 6A state championships in high school.
Check out the NBA Twitter reactions below.
Congrats to the Joker and the @nuggets on a franchise-first NBA Championship. pic.twitter.com/Bp81FtWFEE
— Nike Basketball (@nikebasketball) June 13, 2023
That’s the sound of a #Denver @nuggets championship!!! pic.twitter.com/VrMwR00QkC
— Dan (@dangbergeron) June 13, 2023
Congrats to the Denver @Nuggets and the remarkable finals MVP Nikola Jokić for bringing home the franchise’s first NBA Championship!
— Barack Obama (@BarackObama) June 13, 2023
Aaron Gordon outside with the fans right now celebrating the Nuggets Championship 🐐 pic.twitter.com/wStSb7zHpp
— Tedd Buddwell 🏀🏈 (@TedBuddy8) June 13, 2023
THE 47 YEAR WAIT IS… OVAAAAAH!
NUGGETS FANS CAN REST OR DIE IN PEACE!
Here’s Jason Kosmicki and Scott Hastings final call of the Nuggets First NBA Championship#NBAFinals #MileHighBasketball #bRINGItIn @Nuggets @BallHog44 pic.twitter.com/RoyBt5tNdS
— 92.5 FM – Denver’s Altitude Sports Radio (@AltitudeSR) June 13, 2023
And three high school state championships. Kid doesn’t know what it’s like to lose!
— Stephanie Hewitt Bowen (@Stephhewitt1) June 13, 2023
Nuggets fans are just a *little* excited about seeing their team win their first NBA title. pic.twitter.com/cYISNBwhVp
— SB Nation (@SBNation) June 13, 2023
The Denver Nuggets went into the playoffs, said to be a historically weak first seed, suspected to fade quickly. Up against the team chosen to win the west (Suns) and then the legends (Lakers). And we ran through everyone 16-4. We didn’t lose a single game by over 10 pts
— NuggetsChampionshipSeason (@DrGordonGlazner) June 13, 2023
Fans take to the streets of Denver to celebrate the Nuggets win tonight. Stay safe out there! pic.twitter.com/G5GMcQsaXC
— KRDO NewsChannel 13 (@KRDONC13) June 13, 2023
I haven’t been happier for an NBA championship since the Spurs in 2014. Doesn’t match it obviously but I’m just excited to see a squad that was underrated and underappreciated just stick it to everyone and win it all in dominant fashion.
Congrats Nuggets & Nuggets Fans!
— Ty Jäger (@TheTyJager) June 13, 2023
According to multiple NBA betting sites, the Denver Nuggets are the early favorites to win next season’s championship in 2024. Sportsbooks are also showing favorable odds for the Boston Celtics and Milwaukee Bucks.
“The job is done, and we can go home now,” Nikola Jokic said after winning his first NBA championship. “We are not in it for ourselves, we are in it for the guy next to us.
“And that’s why this [means] even more. … I think it’s a great journey. Like you said, 41st pick, but that doesn’t matter. When you’re here, you’re a [NBA] player.”
More NBA Twitter reactions are on the main page.
NBA Betting Content You May Like
- Best NBA Betting Sites – Discover our List of The Best Sites to Bet on NBA Games.
- Best NBA Betting Apps – Top Betting Apps for NBA Ranked & Reviewed 2023.
- NBA Finals Betting – In-depth Guide for Betting on NBA Finals 2023.
- Best NBA Betting Strategies – Find the Best NBA Betting Strategy with our Expert Guide 2023.
- Free NBA Betting Picks – Discover Expert NBA Picks for Guaranteed Wins.
- NBA Betting Spreads – Learn to Bet on NBA Spreads & Claim up to $1,000 in Bonuses.
- NBA Draft Betting Guide – Best Odds, Picks and Betting Offers for 2023.
- Best NBA Futures Bets – In-depth Guide for NBA Futures Betting.
- NBA Live Betting Guide – Discover the Best NBA Live Betting Sites for 2023.
- League sources say the Miami Heat are in the market for another star player, Kyrie Irving is a name being floated around
- NBA Twitter reacts to Nuggets winning first NBA championship
- Nikola Jokic’s Serbian hometown of Sombor conmemorate Denver’s first ever NBA title
- Nikola Jokic Won the 2023 NBA Finals and Just Wants to Go Home
- NBA insiders don’t rule out the New Orleans Pelicans potentially moving Zion Williamson this offseason
-
Main Page 1 week ago
Magic star Jonathan Isaac to launch ‘Anti-Woke’ clothing brand UNITUS in August
-
Main Page 7 days ago
Highest-Paid NBA Mascots 2023: Denver Nuggets’ Rocky Earns $625K Salary
-
Headlines 6 days ago
Zion Williamson Baby Mama Drama: Who Are Moriah Mills and Ahkeema ‘Rose’?
-
NBA 2 weeks ago
NBA Finals 2023 Odds, Predictions, Expert Picks & Best Bets