NBA Twitter reacts to Nuggets winning first NBA championship

James Foglio profile picture
Sports Editor
Updated 14 mins ago on • 4 min read
NBA Twitter reacts to Denver Nuggets winning first NBA championship
USA Today Network

NBA Twitter users posted mostly positive tweets after watching the Denver Nuggets win their first NBA championship in franchise history. It was the Nuggets’ first title in their 47-year history, but some fans wanted to see the Miami Heat put up more of a fight. Denver won the NBA Finals in only five games.

NBA Twitter reactions to the Denver Nuggets winning their first championship in their 47-year history

Nuggets fans were excited to witness Nikola Jokic win his first Finals MVP after finishing second in MVP voting behind Philadelphia 76ers center Joel Embiid. As a result, the eight-year veteran missed out on becoming the first player since Larry Bird (1984-86) to win three straight MVP awards.

However, Jokic ended up swapping a third-straight award for his first ring and Finals MVP. Furthermore, Christian Braun is the fifth player to win a national title and an NBA championship in consecutive years, joining Billy Thompson, Magic Johnson, Henry Bibby and Bill Russell. Braun also won three straight Class 6A state championships in high school.

Check out the NBA Twitter reactions below.

According to multiple NBA betting sites, the Denver Nuggets are the early favorites to win next season’s championship in 2024. Sportsbooks are also showing favorable odds for the Boston Celtics and Milwaukee Bucks.

“The job is done, and we can go home now,” Nikola Jokic said after winning his first NBA championship. “We are not in it for ourselves, we are in it for the guy next to us.

“And that’s why this [means] even more. … I think it’s a great journey. Like you said, 41st pick, but that doesn’t matter. When you’re here, you’re a [NBA] player.”

James Foglio profile picture

James is a Basketball Insiders contributor. He earned his bachelor's degree in English and Creative Writing at Southern New Hampshire University. James enjoys watching sports and helping gamblers win money.

