Drake Wins Over $2 Million After Nuggets Win NBA Championship In Game 5
Drake won over $2 million on two bets after the Denver Nuggets won their first championship in five games against the Miami Heat of the 2023 NBA Finals. Young Papi placed a $242,583.91 wager on the Nuggets to defeat Miami in Game 5 of the NBA Finals with a 4-1 series score, per his Instagram Story.
In the end, Drake won an estimated $824,785.31. Drizzy had also placed a $1 million bet on Denver winning the series outright. The Canadian rapper received approximately $1,230,000. That means Drake won a total of $2,054,785,31 on his two bets alone.
Per multiple NBA betting sites, the Nuggets are the early favorites to win next season’s championship in 2024. Sportsbooks are also showing great odds for the Boston Celtics and Milwaukee Bucks.
After Denver’s 94-89 win over Miami on Monday night, Drake posted two new messages to celebrate his winnings, including one featuring Nuggets players Nikola Jokic and Jamal Murray.
“Me and Eddie after Nuggets finally get me a sports win @stake,” Drake wrote in the caption below a picture of Jokic and Murray. Champagne Papi then posted, “[Canadian flag emoji] CASH ME.” He’s eager to collect his payout as soon as possible.
Drake won a total of $2,054,785,31 on two 2023 NBA Finals bets, won $1.38 million in April after Gervonta Davis’ knockout vs. Ryan Garcia
Jokic led the Nuggets in scoring with 28 points. The 6-foot-11 center was named Finals MVP. Jokic became the lowest-drafted player in NBA history to win the award. The five-time All-Star was selected 41st overall by Denver in the second round of the 2014 NBA Draft.
Additionally, Jokic passed Dennis Johnson, who was drafted 29th overall in 1979. Jokic became only the third second-round pick to win Finals MVP, joining Willis Reed and Johnson. Maybe Drake should have placed a bet on the Serbian big man to win the award.
Furthermore, Drake has been making bank the last couple of months. On April 22, the rapper bet $1 million on Gervonta “Tank” Davis to defeat Ryan Garcia in a boxing match at the T-Mobile Arena in Las Vegas, Nevada.
Of course, Drizzy won $1.38 million after Davis’ seventh-round knockout.
As of June 2023, Drake has an estimated net worth of $250 million. He’s one of the wealthiest rappers in the world today, alongside Ye ($500 million), Dr. Dre ($500 million), P Diddy ($900 million), and Jay Z ($2 billion).
