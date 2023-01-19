Nikola Jokic passes Alex English for most assists in Nuggets history

On Wednesday, Nikola Jokic passed Alex English for the most assists in Nuggets franchise history, in a 122-118 win over the Minnesota Timberwolves. Now, the two-time MVP has 3,686 career assists in 568 games. Through 11 seasons, English recorded 3,679 assists in 837 games.

In Denver’s win against the Wolves, Jokic logged his 14th triple-double of the season. He amassed 31 points, 11 rebounds, 13 assists, and one steal in 32 minutes of action. He finished 12-of-20 (60%) shooting from the floor and a perfect 7-of-7 (100%) at the foul line.

Per a few NBA betting sites, Nikola Jokic is now the clear-cut favorite to win MVP this season. Some sportsbooks are still giving Luka Doncic and Jayson Tatum high odds of winning the award.

With 7 assists today, Nikola Jokic passes Alex English for most assists in Nuggets franchise history with 3,680 pic.twitter.com/zfeL8vpQHT — ESPN Stats & Info (@ESPNStatsInfo) January 19, 2023

“When you have a lot of assists, it just shows that you’re a good team player,” said Nikola Jokic after the win. “That’s something I want to be. I want everybody to remember me as a guy who was a really good team player.”

Denver outscored the Timberwolves 34-23 in the fourth quarter. Jokic’s 31-point triple-double led the Nuggets to their 15th consecutive home win of the season. English showed support for the four-time All-Star breaking his record.

“I knew that eventually my all time assist record would be broken. I’m honored to see that it’s 2 time, I mean 3 time MVP of the NBA do it. Congrats big fella,” English tweeted.

Furthermore, Nikola Jokic ranks 150th on the NBA’s all-time assists list. For a center, this is quite an accomplishment. Jokic ranks 20th among active players. Derrick Rose sits at the 149th spot with 3,692. Plus, Kyrie Irving has logged 3,657, ranking 154th overall. Of course, Rose and Irving are guards.

Through 41 starts this season, Nikola Jokic is averaging 25.1 points, 11 rebounds, a career-high 9.9 assists, and 1.4 steals per contest. He’s also shooting a career-best 62.6% from the field and 37.2% outside the arc.

On Dec. 14, in the Nuggets’ 141-128 win against the Washington Wizards, the four-time All-NBA member scored a season-high 43 points in 34 minutes played. Along with recording 14 boards, eight assists, and five steals, Jokic shot 17-of-20 (85%) from the floor and 9-of-10 (90%) at the free throw line.