Nine-Time All-Star Russell Westbrook Is 12 Assists Away From Making NBA History

Updated 28 mins ago on
Russell Westbrook upgraded to probable against Timberwolves
No matter how much criticism he may get, Russell Westbrook is still one of the most talented and hard-working PG’s of all-time. He’s a nine-time all-star, two-time scoring champ, 2016-17 MVP, and nine-time all-NBA. Westbrook is also the league’s all-time leader in triple-doubles and recently scored his 24,000th career point. That’s not all for him. The 34 year old is 12 assists away from making NBA history. 

Did we forget to mention that he’s also a three-time assists champ as well and that’s why Westbrook is such an elite PG. He finds ways to make his teammates better while also taking matters into his own hands when he needs to.

Right now, Westbrook is currently eleventh on the all-time assist charts. He’s just 12 assists away from passing Hall of Famer Gary Payton. His next chance to do so will be on Saturday vs the Boston Celtics. California Sports Betting sites have the Lakers at (+2000) to win the Finals this season.

Russell Westbrook will be top 10 all-time for assists very soon

At this moment, Westbrook has 8,955 assists in 1067 career games and Gary Payton finished with 8,966 in 1,335 games. This would be yet another accomplishment that Westbrook will achieve in a Hall of Fame worthy career.  For the 2022-23 season, Westbrook is averaging (15.8) points, (6.3) rebounds, and (7.5) assists per game. He’s had 13 games this season with double-digit assists and another one of those games could move him up in the record books by Saturday.

Six of those double-digit assists game featured 12+ assists by himself, so getting it done in one game is very attainable. Lakers head coach made the decision to have Westbrook come off the bench and he’s done that in 43 of his 46 games played this season.

If he doesn’t get the 12 assists he needs on Saturday, the Lakers next game would be Monday vs the Nets at the Barclays Center or the next day vs the Knicks at Madison Square Garden.

