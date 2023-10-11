Nuggets exercise third-year option on guard Christian Braun

The Denver Nuggets are picking up the 2024-25 team option worth $3.08 million on guard Christian Braun, according to reports. This is part of the four-year, $13.77 million rookie-scale contract he signed last July.

Braun, 22, was selected 21st overall by the Nuggets in the 2022 NBA Draft out of the University of Kansas. Last season, Braun became the fifth NBA player to win an NCAA national championship and an NBA championship in back-to-back years.

Per multiple NBA betting sites, the Denver Nuggets hold third-shortest odds to win this season’s 2024 championship. Sportsbooks are showing better odds for the Milwaukee Bucks and Boston Celtics.

As expected, the Denver Nuggets are picking up the third-year option on guard Christian Braun, sources tell ESPN. Braun — the fifth player to win back-to-back NCAA and NBA titles — is expected to assume a sixth man role this season. — Adrian Wojnarowski (@wojespn) October 11, 2023



The former Jayhawks guard joined Bill Russell, Henry Bibby, Magic Johnson, and Billy Thompson. Russell won championships in the 1955-56 NCAA season with San Francisco and 1956-57 NBA season with the Boston Celtics.

Next, Bibby won his titles in the 1971-72 NCAA season with UCLA and 1972-73 NBA season with the New York Knicks. For Johnson, he won championships in the 1978-79 NCAA season with Michigan State and 1979-80 NBA season with the Los Angeles Lakers.

As for Thompson, he won his titles in the 1985-86 NCAA season with Louisville and 1986-87 NBA season with the Lakers.

Braun made six starts in 76 appearances of his rookie 2022-23 NBA season. During the regular season, he averaged 4.7 points, 2.4 rebounds, and 15.5 minutes per game. Plus, he shot 49.5% from the floor, 35.4% beyond the arc, and 62.5% at the foul line.

In Denver’s 128-98 win over the Minnesota Timberwolves on Feb. 5, 2023, Braun scored a season-high 19 points in 34 minutes as a starter. Along with logging five rebounds, one assist, and one block, he shot 7-of-10 (70%) from the field and drained two 3-pointers.

Christian Braun becomes just the fifth player in history – and the first since 1987 – to win an NCAA title and an NBA title in back-to-back seasons. He joins Bill Russell, Magic Johnson, Henry Bibby, and Billy Thompson in this exclusive club. pic.twitter.com/ToGaAGcB3A — Brett Usher (@UsherNBA) June 13, 2023



In 40 appearances with the Jayhawks of their 2021-22 NCAA championship season, the 6-foot-7 guard averaged college career highs of 14.1 points, 6.5 rebounds, 2.8 assists, 1.0 steal, and 34.4 minutes per game.

Braun led the Big 12 in minutes played (1,374) in the 2021-22 season. The Kansas native also finished third in his conference in points (564), second in win shares (2.0), and third in total rebounds (261). He was selected to the second-team All-Big 12.

