Nuggets star Nikola Jokic leads NBA in triple-doubles this season

Nikola Jokic now leads the NBA in triple-doubles this season after recording his ninth in the Denver Nuggets’ 123-111 win over the Boston Celtics on New Year’s Day.

The two-time MVP ended his performance with 30 points, 12 rebounds, and 12 assists in 33 minutes of action. He finished 10-of-13 (76.9%) shooting from the field and made two 3-pointers.

Per multiple NBA betting sites, the Nuggets center has the second-best odds to win MVP at the moment. A few sportsbooks are showing better odds for three-time All-Star Luka Doncic.

The reigning MVP secures his ninth triple-double this season, the most in the NBA 😤 pic.twitter.com/jPXVzYNHo1 — NBA on ESPN (@ESPNNBA) January 2, 2023

Bruce Brown closed out his outing with 21 points, three rebounds, two assists, one steal, and one block. “He’s my MVP. He should be the league’s MVP three times in a row,” Brown said of his Nuggets teammate. “He’s doing everything for us. Without Joker, I don’t know where we’d be.”

Through 33 starts this season, Jokic is averaging 25.7 points, 10.9 boards, 9.5 assists, and 1.4 steals per game. Plus, he’s shooting 35.4% from beyond the arc and a career-best 62% from the floor.

Additionally, while the Nuggets center has logged nine triple-doubles so far this season, Doncic has recorded a total of eight. Ja Morant, Domantas Sabonis, and Russell Westbrook are in a three-way tie with three.

Almost halfway through the season, Jokic ranks 14th in points (847), sixth in 2-point field goals (290), seventh in total rebounds (360), third in assists (315), second in true shooting percentage (69.2%), second in win shares (7.3), and second in player efficiency rating (32.4).

Fans are not expecting Jokic to win the MVP a third time, considering the eight-year veteran already won the award in back-to-back seasons. “If people’s reasons for not giving him the MVP is because he’s won two in a row, that’s lazy,” Nuggets coach Michael Malone said on Sunday.

Nikola Jokić now has more 30-point triple doubles in his career than Magic Johnson and Michael Jordan (18) Same amount as Larry Bird. — Shane Young (@YoungNBA) January 2, 2023

Moreover, Celtics legend Larry Bird (1984–86) was the last player to win three straight MVP awards. However, the Nuggets center has greater competition this season. Doncic is averaging career highs of 34.2 points, 8.9 assists, and 1.7 steals with Dallas.

Along with logging 8.7 rebounds per game, the Mavericks guard is also shooting career bests of 51.1% from the floor and 36.7% outside the arc. Whether Nikola Jokic or Luka Doncic win the award in the coming months, one thing is for certain: both superstars are two of the top three candidates.

Celtics forward Jayson Tatum is another solid pick. The two-time All-NBA member is averaging career highs of 30.9 points and 8.1 boards per contest with Boston.