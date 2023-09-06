P.J. Washington re-signed with the Charlotte Hornets on a three-year, $48 million contract, and now the 6-foot-7 forward hopes to “get a taste of the playoffs” in the Queen City.

“Since I’ve been here, I haven’t been in the playoffs at all. So, I want to get a taste of that,” Washington told The Charlotte Observer. “I want to see how it feels and I want to eventually win in the playoffs.

“I think we have a good coaching staff, we have a good front office, we have good players. So, I think we have everything it takes to be there. It’s just about us being consistent each and every day and trying, but we have to fight and make it happen.”

Incentive structure in the PJ Washington contract: $500K per Season if: Appears in 74 or more games and plays at least 2400 minutes. The bonuses are considered unlikely for cap purposes because Washington played 73 games and 2380 minutes in 2022-23. First year salary starts… — Bobby Marks (@BobbyMarks42) August 29, 2023



Of course, the Hornets have not advanced to the conference semifinals since 2002. Since then, Charlotte has been eliminated three times in the postseason (2010, 2014, 2016). More importantly, the Hornets have not qualified for the playoffs since losing in seven games against the Miami Heat in 2016.

In June, Charlotte extended P.J. Washington’s $8.49 million qualifying offer, allowing him to become a restricted free agent. Washington, 25, avoided joining forward Miles Bridges as the second Hornets player to sign a qualifying offer and become eligible for unrestricted free agency in 2025.

Washington was selected 12th overall by the Hornets in the 2019 NBA Draft out of the University of Kentucky. He made 57 starts in 58 appearances of his rookie 2019-20 season. The Kentucky native averaged 12.2 points, 5.4 rebounds, 2.1 assists, and 30.3 minutes per game.

Moreover, the former Wildcat was selected to the NBA All-Rookie Second Team. In 73 starts of the 2022-23 season, Washington averaged career highs in points (15.7) and 3-pointers (2.0) per game.

In Charlotte’s 137-134 win over the Oklahoma City Thunder on March 28, 2023, the forward scored a career-high 43 points in 38 minutes as a starter.

PJ Washington: “For me, I always wanted to stay in Charlotte. There was no doubt about that.” Hornets GM Mitch Kupchak: “That’s not what your agents were saying.” 🤣 (via @richierandall)pic.twitter.com/7XN6ky6vn7 — ClutchPoints (@ClutchPoints) September 5, 2023



Additionally, Washington became the sixth player in Hornets franchise history to record at least 40 points, five rebounds, and five assists in a single game.

Along with notching six boards, five assists, and one steal, Washington shot 16-of-24 (66.7%) from the floor, 5-of-9 (55.6%) beyond the arc, and 6-of-7 (85.7%) at the foul line.

Meanwhile, the Hornets have still not reached a deal with second-round draft pick James Nnaji. Plus, restricted free agent Theo Maledon has not yet signed a new contract as well.

