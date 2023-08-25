Philadelphia 76ers guard Patrick Beverly believes the Boston Celtics will never win an NBA championship with Jayson Tatum and Jaylen Brown. In the latest edition of “The Pat Bev Podcast with Rone” YouTube show, the 11-year veteran discussed the duo.

When a Celtics fan asked Beverly his thoughts on whether Boston can still win a championship with Tatum and Brown, the guard replied, “No. … Too much of the same player, they don’t complement each other enough.” Boston selected Brown and Tatum with the third overall picks in back-to-back drafts in 2016 and 2017.

Per multiple NBA betting sites, the Boston Celtics hold second-shortest odds to win next season’s 2024 championship behind the Denver Nuggets. Sportsbooks are still showing favorable odds for the Phoenix Suns and Milwaukee Bucks.

@patbev21 doesn’t think the Duo in Boston can get it done together pic.twitter.com/snHxr1r8JI — Pat Bev Pod (@PatBevPod) August 24, 2023



The Celtics made the playoffs each season of Tatum and Brown’s NBA careers. Boston advanced to the 2022 NBA Finals, but the contender lost in six games to the Golden State Warriors.

The C’s have also made four Eastern Conference Finals appearances with Tatum. Of course, Brown and Tatum are entering their seventh season as teammates in 2023-24.

In 67 starts with the Celtics in the 2022-23 season, Brown averaged career highs of 26.6 points, 6.9 rebounds, and 35.9 minutes per game. Along with notching 3.5 assists, and 1.1 steals per game, the forward shot career bests of 49.1% from the field and 76.5% at the foul line.

The two-time All-Star agreed to a five-year supermax extension worth up to $304 million with the Boston Celtics. The deal is fully guaranteed with a trade kicker and no player option. This is the richest annual contract in NBA history.

Jaylen Brown, 26, is now under contract through the 2028-29 season. The Georgia native was eligible to sign a five-year, $295 million supermax extension this offseason. In October 2019, Brown signed a four-year, $107 million rookie contract extension with the Celtics.

During Tatum’s first visit to the Naismith Memorial Hall of Fame induction ceremony a few weeks ago, he was asked about Brown’s new deal. “Much deserved, it was a no-brainer,” Tatum told The Boston Globe.

“So, I’m happy for him and his family. It’s life changing. It’s a big deal. I’m happy we’re going to have him for however much longer we’ve got him for. I’m happy about that.”

Additionally, Tatum will be eligible for a five-year contract extension next summer worth over $300 million. Though, the 2022 Eastern Conference Finals MVP is focused more on the 2023-24 season.

“Nah, I don’t think about nothing of that,” he said about a contract extension. “It’s one day at a time.”

Jayson Tatum & Jaylen Brown hold the record for the most playoff wins by a duo age 26 or younger (50) pic.twitter.com/NtGRrR6leQ — CelticsMuse (@CelticsMuse) August 23, 2023



Jayson Tatum, 25, made 74 starts with the Celtics in the 2022-23 regular season. The 6-foot-8 forward averaged career highs of 30.1 points, 8.8 rebounds, 4.6 assists, and 36.9 minutes per game while shooting 46.6% from the floor and 35% outside the arc.

During the 2023 NBA Playoffs, Tatum scored an NBA-record 51 points in Game 7 of Boston’s 112-88 win over the Philadelphia 76ers, advancing to the Eastern Conference finals for the second straight year.

The four-time All-Star became the first NBA player to record 50 points in the regular season, All-Star Game, and playoffs in the same season. The six-year veteran is also the first player with 50 points, 10 rebounds, and five assists in a series-clinching win.

The Celtics are arguably the most successful NBA franchise, winning 17 championships in their 77-year history. However, Boston has not won a championship since the 2008 NBA Finals, when then-head coach Doc Rivers led the Big Three — Rajon Rondo, Paul Pierce, and Kevin Garnett — against Kobe Bryant and the Los Angeles Lakers.

