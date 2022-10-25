Pelicans’ Brandon Ingram Out And Zion Williamson Doubtful For Dallas Clash

New Orleans Pelicans stars Zion Williamson and Brandon Ingram both got injured on Sunday, came off and never came back on.

Ingram suffered a concussion in the first quarter, after a collision with teammate Naji Marshall, and since has been placed in the NBA’s concussion protocol. Ingram has started the season well averaging 28 points in the Pelicans’ first two games, and will be a miss when they take on the Dallas Mavericks.

Brandon Ingram has suffered a concussion and has been placed in the NBA's concussion protocol, the Pelicans have announced. Here's where the injury was sustained:pic.twitter.com/9ppeA5As6C — ClutchPoints (@ClutchPointsApp) October 24, 2022

Meanwhile Williamson has injured his hip, after crashing to the court while trying to make a transition dunk, which was blocked from behind. It’s been diagnosed as posterior hip contusion.

Zion suffered a hard fall on this play He continued playing before going to the bench pic.twitter.com/ltWe9q5yVR — Bleacher Report (@BleacherReport) October 24, 2022

Williamson may be okay to play against the Mavericks, as his injury doesn’t sound too serious. However, any injury to a fourth-year forward is cause for concern. When fit, Williamson is one of the game’s best players. During his most complete NBA season in 2020-21, he averaged 27 points and 7.2 rebounds, while shooting 61.1% from the floor as a dominant force in the post.