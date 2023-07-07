The New Orleans Pelicans are converting EJ Liddell’s two-way contract into a three-year, $6.2 million deal, according to sources. His new contract includes an estimated $2,301,587 team option for the 2025-26 season. As part of a trade restriction, Liddell cannot be traded until Dec. 15, 2023.

The 6-foot-7 power forward is projected to earn $1,801,769 in 2023-24 and $2,120,693 for 2024-25. Liddell, 22, was selected 41st overall by the Pelicans in the 2022 NBA Draft out of Ohio State. He signed a two-way contract with New Orleans months after tearing his right ACL during the NBA Summer League.

Per multiple NBA betting sites, the New Orleans Pelicans hold 13th-ranked odds to win next season’s championship in 2024. Check out which sportsbooks are showing better odds for the Los Angeles Clippers, Dallas Mavericks, and Memphis Grizzlies.

The New Orleans Pelicans are signing forward EJ Liddell to a new three-year, $6.2 million deal, with a team option in the third season, sources tell @TheAthletic @Stadium. Liddell was on a two-way contract after suffering a torn ACL in summer league last summer. — Shams Charania (@ShamsCharania) July 6, 2023



EJ Liddell has yet to make his NBA debut. The former Buckeye suffered an ACL tear in his right knee during an NBA Summer League game against the Atlanta Hawks on Jul. 11, 2022.

In three seasons and 92 NCAA career appearances with Ohio State, the forward averaged 14.1 points, 6.1 rebounds, 1.6 assists, and 26.4 minutes per game while shooting 48% from the floor, 34.1% beyond the arc, and 74.9% at the foul line.

Moreover, in 31 games played off the bench of his freshman 2019-20 season, Liddell averaged 6.7 points, 3.8 rebounds, and 16.6 minutes per game. The Illinois native also shot 46.4% from the field, 19.2% outside the arc, and 71.8% at the free throw line.

New Orleans Pelicans convert EJ Liddell’s two-way contract into a three-year, $6.2 million deal; new contract includes a $2,301,587 team option for the 2025-26 season

Additionally, in 29 starts of his sophomore 2020-21 season, he logged 16.2 points, 6.7 boards, 1.8 assists, 1.1 blocks, and 29.4 minutes per game. Liddell finished 47.4% shooting from the floor, 33.8% from downtown, and 74.6% at the line as well. He was then named to the first-team All-Big Ten.

Furthermore, in 32 starts of his junior 2021-22 season, Liddell averaged career highs of 19.4 points, 7.9 rebounds, 2.5 assists, 2.6 blocks, and 33.2 minutes per game. The second-round pick also shot career bests of 49% from the field, 37.4% from 3-point range, and 76.5% at the line.

In Ohio State’s 95-87 win over Northwestern on Jan. 9, 2022, the forward scored a career-high 34 points in the same number of minutes as a starter. Along with notching four boards, two assists, and five blocks, he shot 12-of-20 (60%) from the floor and drained five 3-pointers.

Liddell received his second career first-team All-Big Ten selection and was named to the Big Ten All-Defensive Team.

Plus, Liddell led the Big Ten in blocks (83), free throws (169), and block percentage (8.5%) his junior year. Not to mention, he finished seventh in field goals (203), 14th in minutes played (1,062), fourth in player efficiency rating (30.5), third in win shares (6.3), and fourth in usage percentage (30.5%).

The Pelicans wing is expected to participate in this month’s NBA Summer League. “Wooh, lot of nerves,” Liddell said. “If you see me smiling, a lot of nerves. But just know [I’m] super excited to be out there. … I’m blessed, man, just how far I’ve come. Last month, I wasn’t able to play 5-on-5, but now I can.”

NBA Betting Content You May Like