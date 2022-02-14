Pistons vs Wizards Prediction, NBA Picks and Betting Trends for Tonight’s Game

For Monday night’s Eastern Conference rematch on Valentine’s Day, the Detroit Pistons (12-44, 26-30 ATS) are seeking to defeat the Washington Wizards (25-30, 20-33-2 ATS); NBA picks are posted here. Will the Wizards pick up their third consecutive win against the Pistons? Along with the starting lineups, our top NBA picks and betting trends are available below.

Pistons vs Wizards Game Information

Date: Monday, February 14, 2022

Start time: 7 p.m. ET

Venue: Capital One Arena; Washington D.C.

Pistons vs Wizards NBA Picks and Betting Odds

All Pistons vs Wizards betting odds can be found at BetOnline

Point spread: Pistons +4 (-110) | Wizards -4 (-110)

Best moneyline: Pistons +155 | Wizards -175

Over/Under: 219 (-110) | Pistons -108 | Wizards -112

Detroit Pistons Injury Report

PG Frank Jackson (out) | PF Marvin Bagley III (probable) | SF Isaiah Livers (out indefinitely)

Washington Wizards Injury Report

SG Bradley Beal (out for the season) | PF Kristaps Porzingis (out) | C Daniel Gafford (out)

Pistons vs Wizards News and Preview | NBA Picks

Moreover, on Friday, in the Pistons’ 141-119 blowout loss at home against the Hornets, forward Saddiq Bey led his team in scoring. He piled on 25 points in 35 minutes played. Hamidou Diallo also closed out his outing with 16 points and 7.0 rebounds in 27 minutes spent on the court. Detroit has won just one of its past 10 games; the team is on a seven-game losing streak. Including this defeat, the Pistons are 4-24 away, 8-20 at home and 12-16 ATS on the road this season.

As for the Wizards, in their 123-110 home loss versus the Kings on Saturday, guard De’Aaron Fox scored a team-high 26 points in 38 minutes played. Forward Harrison Barnes ended his performance with 21 points, 5.0 rebounds and 2.0 assists in 33 minutes of action. Washington has won only two of its last 10 contests. Last Thursday, the Wizards bounced back from back-to-back losses by defeating the Nets. The team is now 14-15 at home, 11-15 away and 12-16-1 ATS at home.

Per ESPN’s Basketball Power Index, the Wizards have a 63% probability of winning.

Furthermore, in the previous three head-to-head matchups, the Wizards are 2-1 against the Pistons. On Dec. 8, 2021, the first time these teams played one another during this regular season, Washington won 119-116 in overtime at Little Caesars Arena. The Pistons have not defeated them since Apr. 1, 2021, when they won 120-91 in their own stadium.

On another subject, Kristaps Porzingis and Daniel Gafford remain out for tonight’s game. Last Thursday, the Mavericks traded Porzingis and a second-round draft pick to the Wizards for Spencer Dinwiddie and Davis Bertans. Per sources, Gafford has cleared the NBA’s health and safety protocol; he is currently practicing with the team.

Kristaps Porzingis and Daniel Gafford remain OUT for tomorrow’s game against the Pistons, the Wizards say. Gafford, though, is listed as return to conditioning which indicates he has cleared protocol. — Chase Hughes (@ChaseHughesNBCS) February 13, 2022

Pistons vs Wizards NBA Betting Trends | NBA Picks

Detroit is 1-6 ATS in the team’s last seven games played.

The Pistons are 0-7 SU in their past seven contests.

And, the Pistons are 1-4 SU in their previous five matchups versus the Wizards.

On the other side, Washington is 2-15-1 ATS in its last 18 games played.

Next, the Wizards are 0-7-1 ATS in their past eight contests played at Capital One Arena.

Also, the total has gone under in the Wizards’ previous six matchups at home against the Pistons.

Projected Detroit Pistons Starting Lineup

PG Cory Joseph | SG Cade Cunningham | SF Jerami Grant | PF Saddiq Bey | C Isaiah Stewart

Projected Washington Wizards Starting Lineup

PG Raul Neto | SG Corey Kispert | SF Kentavious Caldwell-Pope | PF Kyle Kuzma | C Thomas Bryant

Pistons vs Wizards Prediction | NBA Picks

Additionally, comparing these teams’ betting records, Detroit is 2-1 as a favorite, 10-43 as an underdog and 12-16 ATS away, while Washington is 14-10 as a favorite, 11-20 as an underdog and 12-16-1 ATS at home. It is business as usual for the Pistons, and the service has been terrible. They have not won a game since Jan. 30 against the Cavaliers. Of course, practically all of their wins this season were earned when playing as underdogs.

Heading into this intraconference rematch, Washington is a four-point favorite at home. The Wizards have disappointed a lot of fans as well. However, they are the more dependable team to win based on the circumstances. In conclusion, think about picking the Wizards to win, they will cover the spread and the total will go under 219. If you have never placed a bet, read our handicap betting guide. Other NBA Picks are on the main page.

All betting lines were retrieved from BetOnline. Click below to claim a free bet, if you’re a new customer.