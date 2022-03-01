Wizards vs Pistons Preview, NBA odds, and Free NBA Picks

The Washington Wizards and Detroit Pistons will meet at the Capital One Arena on Tuesday in an Eastern Conference match-up. Washington is currently 2-0 against the Pistons this season as they will look to take a 3-0 series lead on the year. Washington is currently on a two-game losing streak and they are 4-6 in their last 10 games. Detroit, on the other hand, is currently on a one-game winning streak and 3-7 in their last 10 games. Below, we’ll preview the Pistons vs Wizards and give a free NBA pick for Tuesday’s game.

Washington Wizards vs Detroit Pistons – Game Information

🏀 Teams: Washington Wizards vs Detroit Pistons

📊 Record: Wizards(27-33), Pistons(15-46)

📅 Date: March 1st, 2022

🕛 Time: 7:00 PM EST

📺 TV Channel: NBA League Pass

🏟 Venue: Capital One Arena

🎲 NBA Odds: Wizards -4

Wizards vs Pistons Odds

The Wizards are currently 23-35-2 ATS heading into this contest, while the Pistons are 30-31 ATS. Both teams are at the bottom of the Eastern Conference as Washington is currently the number 11 seed and Detroit is the 14th seed. Washington still has an outside chance of the play-in game as they are two games back from the tenth place Atlanta Hawks.

Wizards vs Pistons News

The Washington Wizards have recently resigned Tomas Satoransky.

Satoransky played for the Wizards for three seasons before his time with the Chicago Bulls, Toronto Raptors, New Orleans Pelicans, and a short one games skid with the San Antonio Spurs this season.

The Pistons, on the other hand, are coming off a highly exciting win against the Charlotte Hornets where Kelly Olynyk hit an overtime buzzer-beater to get Detroit the win.

Wizards vs Pistons Injuries

Below, we will take a look at players who are currently on the injury report for Tuesday night’s game. Neither team should have any late scratches considering they will have a night off on Monday. Kristaps Porzingis, who the Wizards acquired during the trade deadline, has yet to play a game for Washington and will be out again on Tuesday.

Wizards Injuries:

– Tomas Satoransky day-to-day

– Kristaps Porzingis (knee) out

– Bradley Beal (wrist) out

Pistons Injuries:

– Hamidou Diallo (sprained left ankle) day-to-day

– Frank Jackson (back) out

– Marvin Bagley III (ankle) questionable

Wizards vs Pistons Preview

Washington and Detroit have not been enjoying the season that they hoped for coming into the year and neither of them has been playing great basketball since the All-Star break.

Pistons Coming Off Most Exciting Win Of Their Season

The Detroit Pistons haven’t been playing good basketball that season, but they were able to come away with an impressive win against a tough Charlotte Hornets team. Charlotte has not played well for the past month, but that doesn’t take away from what Detroit was able to do on Sunday night. Detroit was able to beat the Hornets in overtime, 127-126 behind 28 points from Saddiq Bey and 26 points from Jerami Grant. Veteran Kelly Olynyk was able to hit a buzzer-beater to give him his 20th point of the night and the Pistons a win.

Detroit extended their streak of giving up more than 100 points in a game as they have not held their opponents to under 100 points since January 14th against the Toronto Raptors.

Wizards Playing Good Basketball But Can’t Get The Job Done

After trading away most of their team during the trade deadline, the Wizards haven’t found much success. Coming back from the All-Star break, the Washington Wizards are 0-2 and have two tough losses. They lost 157-153 in double overtime to the San Antonio Spurs and lost 92-86 against the Cleveland Cavaliers where they were outscored by 10 points in the fourth quarter.

Washington hasn’t been able to finish games off, but they have certainly played some decent basketball considering Bradley Beal and Krisptaps Porzingis are both out.

Kyle Kuzma is coming off back-to-back 30-point games as he scored 34 points against the Cavaliers, and 36 against the Spurs.

NBA Betting Trends — Wizards vs Pistons

Wizards Trends

– Washington is 7-9 ATS in home games where they’re favored.

– Six of the last 10 games for Washington has gone UNDER.

– After a loss, Wizards games have gone UNDER 14 times and OVER 18 times.

Pistons Trends

– Detroit is 2-3 in their last five ATS.

– The total has gone UNDER in six of Detroit’s last 10 games.

– Detroit is 6-25 on the road as an underdog.

Free NBA Picks — Wizards vs Pistons Picks & Prediction

Because the Detroit Pistons are 6-25 on the road as an underdog, I’m going to go with the Wizards to win outright. Detroit is coming off arguably their most impressive win of the season, but a young team who has been struggling like they have this season is going to come out flat after their impressive win.

Both teams play below-average defense, so taking the OVER in this game wouldn’t be a bad idea either.

Washington still has a chance to get into the play-in game, meaning they’re going to do everything they possibly can to try to get wins against teams that they know they have to beat.

