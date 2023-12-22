Lil Wayne says he’s the LeBron James of rap, as he’s been at the top of the industry for 20 years

Despite the fact that LeBron James is the oldest player in the NBA this season, the almost 39-year-old is still at the top of his game during the 21st year of his career. In a recent interview with artist Lil Wayne, who is also considered a basketball expert, he said that the Lakers star’s longevity reminds him of himself.

In a special conversation with Taylor Rooks from Bleacher Report, the rapper was asked which player he would compare to in the “rap game,” and he only had one in mind. Even though the journalist suggested Giannis Antetokounmpo for his dominance, Kevin Durant for his scoring, or even Stephen Curry for his incredible shot, the musician chose LeBron.

According to Wayne, he compares himself to the all-time NBA scorer as they both started off as teenagers and are still at the top at this point of their lives.

Lil Wayne explains to @TaylorRooks why his rap game is like LeBron 😤 pic.twitter.com/lySEZ9gGAL — Bleacher Report (@BleacherReport) December 21, 2023

“I would say that I’m like a LeBron,” the artist claimed. “I dropped my first solo album when I was 14, and that’s the same album I’m talking about that went platinum. And I’ve been doing this at this pace of higher ever since, just like him.”

The rapper also mentioned Tom Brady’s career, as he was constantly questioned by the press if he was soon to retire, despite his wishes of competing for NFL titles until the last day. “You remember Tom Brady, it was every year, even though he was winning the Super Bowl and all that, it still was, ‘Is this the year he’s gonna retire?’” he recalled.

However, Wayne admitted his fans aren’t asking him when he will retire, but are always wondering and expecting his next album to be released.

Despite James playing so well, he recently revealed he’s dealing with early-season fatigue. “It’s a combination of everything,” The King said. “I mean, it’s the emotional fatigue, it’s the physical fatigue, it’s the grind-of-the-season fatigue. And when you’re not winning, obviously, that’s the frustration fatigue. So, a little combination of everything.”

The artist then claimed Ja Morant should be the face of the NBA once LeBron retires

Despite being banned from 25 NBA games at the start of the season, Ja Morant is back and stronger than ever. Lil Wayne still believes that the Grizzlies star should become the face of the league when James finally retires, as he’s the “obvious answer.”

“To me I think the obvious answer is Ja,” he said. “The NBA is entertainment. What I mean by that is there was always Michael Jordan and that was, you know, like God.”

The famous rapper then gave many examples of many players who are candidates, but can’t seem to inspire their teams to contend for titles. “You gonna watch these Atlanta Hawks games just to see Dominique (Wilkins) and see if he can get one of ’em off. I’m gonna watch these Portland games to see if Clyde (Drexler) going to get him one,” he kept at it.

“Ja’s teams are actually competitive when he’s there and when he’s doing his thing,” Wayne said about the Memphis guard who has already won both games he’s played since his return.