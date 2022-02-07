Raptors vs Hornets Prediction, NBA Picks and Betting Trends for Tonight’s Game

For Monday night’s Eastern Conference rematch, the Toronto Raptors (28-23, 29-21-1 ATS) are preparing to play the Charlotte Hornets (28-26, 31-23 ATS); NBA picks are featured here. Will Fred VanVleet and the Raptors extend their winning streak to six games? Including the starting lineups, our top NBA picks and betting trends are posted below.

Raptors vs Hornets Game Information

Date: Monday, February 7, 2022

Start time: 7 p.m. ET

Location: Spectrum Center; Charlotte, North Carolina

Raptors vs Hornets NBA Picks and Betting Odds

All Raptors vs Hornets betting odds can be found at BetOnline

Point spread: Raptors -2 (-110) | Hornets +2 (-110)

Best moneyline: Raptors -131 | Hornets +111

Over/Under: 225.5 (-110)

Toronto Raptors Injury Report

PG Goran Dragic (out indefinitely)

Charlotte Hornets Injury Report

PF Jaden McDaniels (out)

Raptors vs Hornets News and Preview | NBA Picks

Anyways, in the Raptors’ 125-114 home win over the Hawks on Friday, center Pascal Siakim scored a team-high 33 points in 40 minutes on the court. Guard Fred VanVleet ended his performance with another career double-double as well. He amassed 26 points, 4.0 rebounds and 11 assists in 38 minutes played. Toronto has won seven of its past 10 contests. In addition to winning their last five consecutive games, the Raptors are 12-11 away, 16-12 at home and 13-9-1 ATS on the road.

Meanwhile, on Saturday, in the Hornets’ 104-86 loss at home against the Heat, guard Terry Rozier led his team in scoring, putting up 16 points in 32 minutes of action. Forward Miles Bridges contributed 15 points, 5.0 rebounds and 5.0 assists in 33 minutes played, too. While the Raptors keep winning, the Hornets are in a slump. On top of their four-game losing streak, Charlotte is 14-10 at home, 14-16 away and 15-9 ATS at home this season.

According to ESPN’s Basketball Power Index, the Hornets have a 61.8% probability of winning.

Concerning other head-to-head meetings, in the last three head-to-head meetings, the Raptors are 2-1 versus the Hornets. On Jan. 25, 2022, the first meeting during this regular season, Toronto won 125-113 at Scotiabank Arena. The Hornets have not defeated them since Mar. 13, 2021, when they won 114-104 at Spectrum Center.

In other news, Raptors’ guard Fred VanVleet was asked about his team’s roster changes before the trade deadline on Thursday, Feb. 10 at 3 p.m. ET. “I think that we have a solid core,” said VanVleet. “If we’re talking about building a championship-caliber team, I think we definitely need some additions, but that can come in a lot of different ways.”

VanVleet on the deadline: "I think that we have a solid core. If we're talking about building a championship calibre team, I think we definitely need some additions but that can come in a lot of different ways. My favourite addition is just the guys that we've got getting better" — Josh Lewenberg (@JLew1050) February 6, 2022

Raptors vs Hornets NBA Betting Trends | NBA Picks

Toronto is 5-0 ATS in the team’s past five contests.

The Raptors are 5-0 SU in their previous five games played.

Not to mention, the total has gone over in four of the Raptors’ previous five contests.

As for the Hornets, they are 1-4 ATS in their past five games.

Next, the total has gone over in 11 of the Hornets’ previous 15 matchups versus the Raptors.

Also, Charlotte is 12-5 ATS at home in its last 17 matchups against Toronto.

Projected Toronto Raptors Starting Lineup

PG Fred VanVleet | SG Gary Trent Jr. | SF Scottie Barnes | PF OG Anunoby | C Pascal Siakim

Projected Charlotte Hornets Starting Lineup

PG LaMelo Ball | SG Terry Rozier | SF Cody Martin | PF Miles Bridges | C Mason Plumlee

Raptors vs Hornets Prediction | NBA Picks

Moreover, in the 2021-22 NBA regular season, Toronto is 17-7 as a favorite, 11-16 as an underdog and 13-9-1 ATS away, whereas Charlotte is 11-7 as a favorite, 17-19 as an underdog and 15-9 ATS at home. The Hornets are due for another win, but they are currently on a four-game skid. Needless to say, the team is in a bad spot right now, especially considering the Raptors are on a five-game winning streak. Their last five wins have come against the Hawks, Bulls and Heat.

Leading into tonight’s intraconference rematch, Charlotte is a two-point underdog. Goran Dragic is the only player listed out on the Raptors’ injury report, while Jaden McDaniels remains out for the Hornets. Charlotte could win its first game since Jan. 28. Therefore, pick the Hornets to win, they will cover the spread and the total will go under 225.5. Before placing a bet, check out our handicap betting guide. Other NBA Picks are on the main page.

All betting lines were retrieved from BetOnline. Click below to claim a free bet, if you’re a new customer.