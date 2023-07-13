The 2022-23 season ended poorly for Dallas Mavericks. With a 38-44 record, they finished 11th in the West and missed out on the 2023 playoffs. This offseason, the Mavs have done what they can to continue to boost their roster. One position the team is desperate for is an upgrade at the center. Reports around the league say that Dallas’ Josh Green has been ‘very attractive’ on the trade market. He could be used as a trade piece plus a pick or two to land a win-now type player.

Green played in one collegiate season at Arizona before he declared for the 2020 NBA Draft. He was then selected 18th overall in the 2020 NBA Draft by the Dallas Mavericks. The 22-year-old just finished his third season with the Mavericks and is coming up on a contract year.

Last season, Green had career-highs across the board in the first full year in an expanded role. He played in 60 of their 82 games last season and made 21 starts. Despite his production last season, Green may be Dallas’ top trade piece to get a win-now center.

Dallas’ Josh Green could be used as a trade piece for a win-now center

In 60 games with the Mavericks last season, Josh Green played his biggest role yet in the NBA. He averaged a career-high (9.1) points, (3.0) rebounds, (1.7) assists, and (25.7) minutes per game. Green made 21 scattered starts throughout the season and proved that he’s continually improving.

This offseason, the Mavericks re-signed free agent PG Kyrie Irving. Additionally, the Mavs also acquired Seth Curry and Grant Williams to be pieces off the bench. Curry and Williams could limit the playing time that Green sees next season as more established players.

ESPN’s Tim MacMohan spoke on his show and detailed moves that Dallas could make this offseason. He noted that Josh Green has been “very attractive” on the trade market. Green had a solid 2022-23 season with the Mavericks and that’s drawn trade interest. On the right team, he could be a solid 7th or 8th man off the bench.