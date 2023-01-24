Rui Hachimura expected to make Lakers debut against Spurs

Rui Hachimura is expected to make his Los Angeles Lakers debut at home against the San Antonio Spurs on Wednesday night. L.A. traded Kendrick Nunn and its 2023, 2028, and 2029 second-round draft picks to the Wizards for the fourth-year wing on Tuesday.

“I just want to be somewhere that wants me as a basketball player,” Hachimura said last week. “And I want to be somewhere that likes my game… I just want to be somewhere that believes in me and I can be myself. That’s my goal.”

The Lakers list LeBron James (left ankle soreness) as question tomorrow vs. the Clippers. Rui Hachimura will land in LA tonight, undergo his physical tomorrow and could debut against the Spurs on Wednesday. — Jovan Buha (@jovanbuha) January 24, 2023

“Adding both size and depth to the wing position has been a goal, and the chance to accomplish that by acquiring a player with Rui’s two-way skills and upside was an opportunity that doesn’t present itself often,” Lakers vice president of basketball operations and G.M. Rob Pelinka said in a statement.

Since Rui Hachimura is in the final year of his four-year, $20.4 million contract, Pelinka will likely offer the Japanese baller a multi-year deal this offseason.

Through 30 games off the bench this season, the wing is averaging 13 points, 4.3 rebounds, and 1.2 assists per game. Plus, he’s shooting 48.8% from the floor and 33.7% beyond the arc. He should help to bolster Los Angeles’ frontcourt.

Rui Hachimura logged a season-high 30 points against the Phoenix Suns on Dec. 28 and versus the Orlando Magic in last Saturday’s 138-118 loss. Along with logging five boards and two blocks in 30 minutes against Orlando, the wing also shot 13-of-22 (59.1%) from the field and 3-of-5 (60%) outside the arc.

On the Lakers’ injury report for tonight’s matchup versus the Clippers, LeBron James (left ankle soreness) is listed as questionable. Anthony Davis (right foot stress reaction), Lonnie Walker IV (left knee tendonitis), and Austin Reaves (strained left hamstring) remain out indefinitely.

Furthermore, Rui Hachimura (acquired) was downgraded to out for tonight’s Pacific Division showdown. The Gonzaga product will land in Los Angeles tonight. Then, the 24-year-old will undergo his physical on Wednesday. If all goes well, the former Wizard could make his Lakers debut against San Antonio.

Now past the halfway mark of the 2022-23 season, the Lakers are 22-25 and rank 12th in the Western Conference standings. Additionally, they’re 6-4 in their last 10 games.

Los Angeles is also coming off back-to-back wins. The struggling team is 7-5 as a favorite and 14-20 as an underdog. With Rui Hachimura potentially playing, the Lakers take on the Spurs at 10:30 p.m. ET on Wednesday night. This game will air live on Spectrum SportsNet L.A.