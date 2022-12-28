Russell Westbrook records third triple-double off bench, ties Detlef Schrempf for most all time

On Tuesday night, Russell Westbrook recorded his third triple-double off the bench in the Los Angeles Lakers’ 129-110 win over the Orlando Magic, tying Detlef Schrempf for the most of all time in NBA history. Westbrook has already logged more triple-doubles off the bench in a single season than any other Laker in franchise history.

Westbrook ended his performance with 15 points, 13 rebounds, and 13 assists in 30 minutes of action. He finished 6-of-11 (54.5%) shooting from the floor and knocked down one 3-pointer as well. The nine-time All-Star logged his first triple-double this season on Dec. 9 against the Philadelphia 76ers and second a week later versus the Denver Nuggets.

While NBA fans are familiar with Russell Westbrook, many might not be familiar with Detlef Schrempf. The 6’10” forward played 16 years in the league with four teams: Dallas Mavericks (1985–89), Indiana Pacers (1989–93), Seattle SuperSonics (1993–99), and Portland Trail Blazers (1999–01).

Schrempf was selected eighth overall by the Mavericks in the 1985 NBA Draft. He averaged 13.9 points, 6.2 rebounds, and 3.4 assists in 1,136 career games.

Schrempf received three All-Star selections and won Sixth Man of the Year twice in back-to-back seasons (1990, 1991). The German retired with 15,771 points, 7,023 rebounds, and 3,833 assists.

After only 28 appearances in the second unit, Russell Westbrook is on pace to finish with at least seven triple-doubles off the bench this season. Moreover, the two-time scoring champ leads the all-time triple-doubles list with 197.

Westbrook’s 197 is 16 more than Oscar Robertson (181) and 59 more than Magic Johnson (138). Fellow Lakers teammate LeBron James (105) ranks fifth on the all-time list and second among active players behind Westbrook.

Through 31 appearances this season, Westbrook is averaging 14.6 points, 6.3 boards, 7.7 assists, and 1.0 steal per game. He’s also shooting 40.8% from the field and 28.6% beyond the arc. To add to his three triple-doubles, the 15-year veteran has logged 11 double-doubles this season as well.