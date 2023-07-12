Shake Milton signed a two-year, $10 million contract with the Minnesota Timberwolves, and his deal includes a non-guaranteed $5 million salary for the 2024-25 season. As part of a trade restriction, the 6-foot-5 guard cannot be traded until Dec. 15, 2023.

Milton, 26, was selected 54th overall by the Dallas Mavericks in the 2018 NBA Draft out of SMU. He was then immediately traded to the Philadelphia 76ers. In 20 games off the bench of his rookie 2018-19 season, Milton averaged 4.4 points, 1.8 rebounds, and 13.4 minutes per game.

Shake Milton made four starts in 63 appearances with the Sixers in the 2020-21 season. The Oklahoma native averaged career highs of 13 points and 23.2 minutes per game while shooting 45% from the floor and 35% beyond the arc.

Additionally, the fifth-year guard made 11 starts in 76 games of the 2022-23 season. He averaged 8.4 points, 2.5 rebounds, a career-high 3.2 assists, and 20.6 minutes per game. Plus, Milton shot 47.9% from the field, 37.8% from deep, and a career-best 85.3% at the foul line.

In Philadelphia’s 133-103 win over the Orlando Magic on Nov. 27, the guard recorded a season-high 29 points, five boards, seven assists, and one steal in 38 minutes as a starter. Milton shot 10-of-13 (76.9%) from the floor and 3-of-6 (50%) from 3-point range as well.

Furthermore, in the 76ers’ 136-131 win against the Atlanta Hawks on Apr. 7, the SMU product logged 15 points, four rebounds, and a career-high 16 assists while shooting 7-of-22 (31.8%) from the field and knocking down a free throw.

Milton fell out of the rotation under then-Sixers coach Doc Rivers. He was benched in the first three games of the 2022-23 season and didn’t appear in his first game with Philly’s second unit until Oct. 24 against the Indiana Pacers. However, the guard made starts during the absences of James Harden and Tyrese Maxey.

“The difference in Shake now than in the past is, you don’t see him forcing it,” Rivers said in November. “It wasn’t like he ran any ISOs. He just got it through when the ball swung, he just kept it simple. That is great to see for him. That’s a whole different version of him.”

Shake Milton was a necessary addition for the Timberwolves’ backcourt. Minnesota cut two players ahead of free agency. After Taurean Prince was waived, he later signed a one-year, $4.5 million deal with the Los Angeles Lakers. Nathan Knight’s $1.9 million team option was also declined last month.

