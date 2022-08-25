Spurs sign free agent guard Tommy Kuhse

The San Antonio Spurs have signed free agent guard Tommy Kuhse, a source told HoopsHype analyst JD Shaw. Per team policy, terms of this deal were undisclosed.

Kuhse went undrafted out of St. Mary’s. The 6’2″ guard played five seasons at the college. In 149 appearances and 91 starts, the Arizona native averaged 7.6 points, 2.8 rebounds and 3.2 assists per game.

While with the Orlando Magic in the NBA 2K23 Summer League, in three games played, Kuhse averaged 17.3 points, 2 rebounds, 3.3 assists and 3 steals per game.

Not to mention, in addition to averaging 23.2 minutes in Las Vegas, he shot 58.3% from the floor and 40% from downtown. Kuhse seems ready to play for the Austin Spurs, the team’s NBA G League affiliate.

Through five seasons, the guard also averaged 43.4% shooting from the field and 36.4% from 3-point range. In his 2017-18 season as a red-shirt freshman, Kuhse only played 24 games, averaging 2.3 minutes.

In the 2020-21 season, the Arizonian finished 13th in the WCC in points (306), 14th in points per game (12.8), fourth in assists (121), second in assists per game (5), sixth in steals (36) and fifth in steals per game (1.5).

As a fifth-year senior, while shooting 49.4% from the floor and 45% from beyond the arc, the guard averaged 12.2 points, 3.7 rebounds and 3.7 assists per game. Of the 34 games played, he started in 21 contests. This was his best season in the NCAA.

Last season, Kuhse also finished 15th in the WCC in points (415), 19th in points per game (12.2), eighth in assists (126), eighth in assists per game (3.7), 15th in steals (32), 20th in steals per game (0.9) and 12th in true shooting percentage (58.8).

Kuhse was then selected to the All-WCC First Team. And the 24-year-old won WCC Sixth Man of the Year. Offensively, his play remained the same in his last two years of college.

In three games played in the Portsmouth Invitational Tournament, the guard averaged 12 points, 2.6 rebounds, 2.7 assists and 1 steal per game. Plus, he averaged 54.5% shooting from the floor.

Since the terms of this deal were undisclosed, this signing is likely for an Exhibit 10 contract. If so, his deal could get converted into a standard contract. He has to stay healthy with the Austin Spurs.

