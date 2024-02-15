Golden State Warriors star Stephen Curry became the first player in NBA history to make seven or more 3-pointers in four straight games, in Wednesday night’s 130-125 loss to the Los Angeles Clippers.

The 10-time All-Star guard notched 41 points, four rebounds, and five assists in 34 minutes of action. He shot 15-of-31 (48.4%) from the floor and 9-of-19 (47.4%) from 3-point range.

Referring to a couple of NBA betting sites, Curry is the odds-on favorite to win NBA Clutch Player of the Year. Sportsbooks are still showing great odds for Damian Lillard and Shai Gilgeous-Alexander.

Stephen Curry writes history yet again ✍️ pic.twitter.com/2JCdRUc8Pg — Golden State Warriors (@warriors) February 15, 2024



“We’re very average,” Curry said. “Very average doesn’t get it done in this league. We need to make a run, hopefully, we bounce back tomorrow and after the All-Star break hit a stride where we win every game [at home] and steal a few on the road.

Additionally, it was Curry’s sixth 40-point outing of the season. He has scored 30 or more in three of his last four games. The 15-year veteran drained nine 3s against the Phoenix Suns on Saturday and seven versus the Utah Jazz on Monday.

Golden State Warriors’ Stephen Curry leads NBA this season in 3-pointers, free throw percentage

In Golden State’s 131-109 win over Indiana on Feb. 8, Curry scored 42 points on 15-of-22 (68.2%) shooting from the field and 11-of-16 (68.8%) beyond the arc. His 11 3-pointers were a season high.

For the worst part, the Warriors blew another 15-point lead on Wednesday. It was the sixth time this season that Golden State surrendered a lead by 15 or more points. The Dubs led by 22 against the Clippers in a previous matchup.

“We lost control of the game defensively and I don’t think we adjusted well enough as a coaching staff,” Warriors coach Steve Kerr said.

Players with 4+ games of 9+ 3PM in a month: Stephen Curry (January 2019) – 4

Stephen Curry (April 2021) – 4

Stephen Curry (November 2021) – 4

Stephen Curry (February 2024) – 4 Only halfway through the month… pic.twitter.com/H0XweTZR4o — WarriorsMuse (@WarriorsMuse) February 15, 2024



Through 49 games (all starts) this season, Curry leads the NBA in free throw percentage (92.7%), 3-pointers (250), and 3-point attempts (591). He’s also averaging 28.3 points per game on 46.5% shooting from the floor and 42.3% from downtown.

Furthermore, Curry moved up from No. 42 to 41 on the NBA’s all-time assists list on Monday, passing Mookie Blaylock, in Golden State’s 129-107 win over the Jazz.

Curry has recorded 5,982 assists across his 15-year playing career. After passing Blaylock (5,972), he’s now 44 dimes away from overtaking Baron Davis (6,025) for the 40th spot.