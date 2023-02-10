Super Bowl LVII Prop Bets: Will Joel Embiid tweet about Rihanna?

For one of the notable Super Bowl LVII prop bets, will Philadelphia 76ers superstar Joel Embiid tweet about Rihanna? Bettors are counting on at least one Rihanna tweet from the MVP candidate during the big game.

More importantly, will Eli Apple tweet about the Kansas City Chiefs specifically before kickoff? According to the BetOnline sportsbook, one of these two events are bound to happen first this Sunday.

Per a few NBA betting sites, Embiid possesses second-best odds to win his first MVP award this season. Multiple sportsbooks are giving Denver Nuggets center Nikola Jokic the greatest odds to win his third consecutive award.

Happens First From Kickoff to Final Whistle Odds Play Joel Embiid tweets about Rihanna -130 Eli Apple tweets about Chiefs -110

Check out the BetOnline table above. The history between Joel Embiid and Rihanna dates back many years. They first reached out to one another shortly after the 2014 NBA Draft. On July 22, 2014, the third overall pick tweeted: “BREAKING NEWS: Moving on from kk to Rihanna.”

Embiid posted this tweet after fans told him Kim Kardashian was married to Kayne West. Rihanna then followed Embiid on Twitter. Of course, the Sixers center started including the couple’s celebrity code name, #Johanna, at the end of his tweets. Other Super Bowl LVII prop bets are on the main page.

Embiid then tweeted about his potential relationship with the Barbadian singer. Embiid posted: “This is the truth… I was trying to get with this famous girl, and she said, ‘Come back when you’re an All Star’ bruhh.”

As for Eli Apple of the Cincinatti Bengals, the cornerback was trolled by Brittany Mahomes, the wife of Kansas City Chiefs quarterback Patrick Mahomes, after Cincinatti lost 23-20 in the AFC Championship Game. This is one of the most interesting Super Bowl LVII prop bets.

That's all I gotta say……@rihanna repping the @Sixers and my jersey number #EMB11D ( got this from JD) pic.twitter.com/QVsqP7SvGs — Joel “Troel” Embiid (@JoelEmbiid) July 23, 2014

Dinner on me tonight pic.twitter.com/Xem8CbrFDe — Joel “Troel” Embiid (@JoelEmbiid) December 4, 2014

This is the truth… I was trying to get with this famous girl and she said " Come back when you're a All Star" bruhh pic.twitter.com/CFBnRqnKMA — Joel “Troel” Embiid (@JoelEmbiid) August 17, 2014

Cancun on 3✌🏼 — Brittany Mahomes (@BrittanyLynne) January 30, 2023

“Safe travels to Cabo fam ✈️ 🙏🏿,” Apple replied to Buffalo Bills receiver Stefon Diggs. “Enjoy Mexico wit the homies,” Apple then replied to Bills defensive end Shaq Lawson. However, after Kansas City defeated the Bengals, Brittany tweeted: “Cancun on 3✌🏼.”

If the Chiefs struggle against the Philadelphia Eagles in Super Bowl LVII, Apple will likely tweet messages about the three-time AFC champs. A little bit of trash talk is expected from the seventh-year player. Needless to say, this is one of the few Super Bowl LVII prop bets that caught bettors’ attention.