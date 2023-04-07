After a tough 125-1118 loss to the Clippers on Wednesday, the LA Lakers have two games left in the regular season. They are fighting to avoid the play-in tournament and are going to need some serious help to get things to work out perfectly. First, they’ll need to take care of their own business tonight vs a red-hot Suns team who are on a seven-game win streak. It’s possible that Phoenix could sit some of their stars tonight in the second game of a back-to-back this late in the season.

The Suns almost lost last night to a Nuggets team that sat all five of their starters last night. However, the hot hands of Kevin Durant and Chris Paul lifted Phoenix to a 119-115 win. If the Suns don’t rest anyone tonight, the Lakers won’t have an easy matchup vs Sun’s team that is 8-0 with Durant.

Suns vs Lakers tomorrow and LeBron/KD are both healthy. Will they finally face off for the first time in 5 years or will the Suns rest their starters? pic.twitter.com/wCmQEikIt2 — Guru (@DrGuru_) April 7, 2023

Tonight’s game for the Lakers is a must-win if they want to avoid the play-in tournament

Currently, the LA Lakers and the New Orleans Pelicans are both 11.0 games back in the West and have a 41-39 record. Ahead of them in a tie for fifth and sixth place are the LA Clippers and Golden State Warriors who are 10.0 games back and have a 42-38 record.

It’s coming down to the wire in the West with the regular season ending on Sunday. Tonight’s game for the Lakers is a must-win for the and that’s not the case for Phoenix. The Suns played last night and could potentially rest their key players tonight in the second game of a back-to-back. Phoenix does not want to risk anyone getting injured this late into the season.

After the Lakers’ tough loss to the Clippers on Wednesday, LeBron had this to say about where they stand as a team this far into the season.

“Listen, it is what it is,”… “Wherever we end up, that’s where we end up. It’s been like four or five seasons in one for us. We don’t have the luxury of saying, ‘This is what we need to do. This is where we’re gonna be.’ ” – LeBron James

The Lakers and Suns will tip off at 10:30 pm EST tonight and will air nationally on NBA TV.