Home » news » The Lakers Have A Must Win Game Vs The Sun Tonight If They Want To Avoid The Play In Tournament

Main Page

The Lakers have a must-win game vs the Sun tonight if they want to avoid the play-in tournament

Updated 23 mins ago on
2 min read
Zach Wolpin profile picture
LinkedIn Twitter Instagram
Disclosure
We sometimes use affiliate links in our content, when clicking on those we might receive a commission – at no extra cost to you. By using this website you agree to our terms and conditions and privacy policy.

After a tough 125-1118 loss to the Clippers on Wednesday, the LA Lakers have two games left in the regular season. They are fighting to avoid the play-in tournament and are going to need some serious help to get things to work out perfectly. First, they’ll need to take care of their own business tonight vs a red-hot Suns team who are on a seven-game win streak. It’s possible that Phoenix could sit some of their stars tonight in the second game of a back-to-back this late in the season. 

The Suns almost lost last night to a Nuggets team that sat all five of their starters last night. However, the hot hands of Kevin Durant and Chris Paul lifted Phoenix to a 119-115 win. If the Suns don’t rest anyone tonight, the Lakers won’t have an easy matchup vs Sun’s team that is 8-0 with Durant.

California Sports Betting sites have the Lakers at (+1200) to win the Finals this season.

Tonight’s game for the Lakers is a must-win if they want to avoid the play-in tournament

Currently, the LA Lakers and the New Orleans Pelicans are both 11.0 games back in the West and have a 41-39 record. Ahead of them in a tie for fifth and sixth place are the LA Clippers and Golden State Warriors who are 10.0 games back and have a 42-38 record.

It’s coming down to the wire in the West with the regular season ending on Sunday. Tonight’s game for the Lakers is a must-win for the and that’s not the case for Phoenix. The Suns played last night and could potentially rest their key players tonight in the second game of a back-to-back. Phoenix does not want to risk anyone getting injured this late into the season.

After the Lakers’ tough loss to the Clippers on Wednesday, LeBron had this to say about where they stand as a team this far into the season.

“Listen, it is what it is,”… “Wherever we end up, that’s where we end up. It’s been like four or five seasons in one for us. We don’t have the luxury of saying, ‘This is what we need to do. This is where we’re gonna be.’ ” – LeBron James

The Lakers and Suns will tip off at 10:30 pm EST tonight and will air nationally on NBA TV.

Zach Wolpin profile picture

Zach Wolpin is an NBA expert and has been betting on the league for over three years now. Wolpin has been a fan of the NBA and has been watching for a decade and a half. He covers the latest news and stories surrounding the league daily. His passion is life is watching sports and being able to share his passion for sports through his writing. He has written about the NBA and other sports leagues through various media outlets over the years. like https://sircharlesincharge.com/, https://gmenhq.com/, and https://www.tapinto.net/towns/south-plainfield/. Before he became an NBA News Writer, Wolpin attended Montclair State University where he graduated in 2021. He studied Sports Media and Writing while in school.

Trending Now